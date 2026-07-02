Govic Capital Welcomes Marissa Govic to Its Los Angeles Team

Marissa Govic joins Govic Capital as Marketing Director and Next-Gen Client Relations Director. Marissa recently graduated magna cum laude from the University of Southern California, earning a Master of Science in Entrepreneurship & Innovation and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Boutique wealth management firm Govic Capital welcomes Marissa Govic to support marketing growth and next-generation client engagement.

Her energy and perspective will help strengthen our connection with both current and future generations of clients.” — Mario Govic, Founder of Govic Capital

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique wealth management firm, Govic Capital , has hired Marissa Govic as Marketing Director and Next-Gen Client Relations Director. In just 4 years, the recent University of Southern California graduate earned dual-degrees: a Master of Science in Entrepreneurship & Innovation and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Entrepreneurship and a minor in Real Estate Development. The breadth of her academic background provides a unique perspective that complements Govic Capital's multifaceted approach to serving its clients.Marissa brings a valuable combination of skills and business acumen that encompasses the firm’s commitment to sophisticated, client-centered wealth management.“Marissa’s addition reflects our continued investment in the future of Govic Capital and the families we serve,” said Mario Govic, Founder of Govic Capital. “Her energy and perspective will help strengthen our connection with both current and future generations of clients.”Govic Capital has built its reputation on trusted relationships and personalized service. Having grown up around the firm’s values and client-first philosophy, Marissa is well positioned to help carry the firm’s legacy in connecting accordingly with the next generation of clients and their families.Marissa’s hire signals Govic Capital’s continued commitment to growing its team with talented professionals who share the firm’s values of integrity and excellence.About Govic CapitalGovic Capital is a boutique wealth management firm with bi-coastal offices in Sarasota, Florida, and Los Angeles, California. The firm works closely with a select group of clients to provide personalized investment management, financial planning, and real estate-related strategies. Founded on the belief that wealth management should extend beyond investment returns, Govic Capital serves as a trusted partner in providing highly personalized guidance and ongoing support to help clients navigate the complexities of wealth through every phase of life.Securities and Advisory services offered through Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. 5187 Utica Ridge Rd Davenport, IA 52807 563.326.2064 Govic Capital and Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. are separately owned and operated.

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