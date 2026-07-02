Govic Capital Welcomes Marissa Govic to Its Los Angeles Team
Boutique wealth management firm Govic Capital welcomes Marissa Govic to support marketing growth and next-generation client engagement.
Marissa brings a valuable combination of skills and business acumen that encompasses the firm’s commitment to sophisticated, client-centered wealth management.
“Marissa’s addition reflects our continued investment in the future of Govic Capital and the families we serve,” said Mario Govic, Founder of Govic Capital. “Her energy and perspective will help strengthen our connection with both current and future generations of clients.”
Govic Capital has built its reputation on trusted relationships and personalized service. Having grown up around the firm’s values and client-first philosophy, Marissa is well positioned to help carry the firm’s legacy in connecting accordingly with the next generation of clients and their families.
Marissa’s hire signals Govic Capital’s continued commitment to growing its team with talented professionals who share the firm’s values of integrity and excellence.
About Govic Capital
Govic Capital is a boutique wealth management firm with bi-coastal offices in Sarasota, Florida, and Los Angeles, California. The firm works closely with a select group of clients to provide personalized investment management, financial planning, and real estate-related strategies. Founded on the belief that wealth management should extend beyond investment returns, Govic Capital serves as a trusted partner in providing highly personalized guidance and ongoing support to help clients navigate the complexities of wealth through every phase of life.
Securities and Advisory services offered through Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. 5187 Utica Ridge Rd Davenport, IA 52807 563.326.2064 Govic Capital and Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. are separately owned and operated.
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