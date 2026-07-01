Governor Kehoe Celebrates Growth of Missouri Blue Shield Program
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 01, 2026
Second year of program expands support for effective law enforcement and safer communities
Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced that 350 Missouri counties, cities, towns, and a school district have received the Missouri Blue Shield designation in the program's second year, marking a 74% increase in participation since its launch in 2025. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.
For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov
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