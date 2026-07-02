Elena Aesthetics & Wellness in Great Neck, Bringing Advanced PicoWay® Laser and Glacē™ Skin Treatments to Long Island

Lena Guo of Elena Aesthetics & Wellness with Candela PicoWay® & Glacē™

Boutique medical spa introduces two Candela skin technologies to Nassau County clients.

Our goal is to bring advanced aesthetic technology to Great Neck while providing the personalized care of a boutique practice.” — Lena Guo

GREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elena Aesthetics & Wellness , a boutique medical spa in Great Neck, New York, is introducing advanced aesthetic care to Long Island with the availability of the PicoWay® picosecond laser system and the Glacē™ skin treatment. The practice, located at 23 Bond St., Suite 3, serves clients from Great Neck, Nassau County and the greater Long Island region and is now welcoming new clients for both treatments.The FDA-cleared PicoWaylaser is recognized for its ultra-short picosecond pulses, which produce a photoacoustic effect rather than relying primarily on heat. This allows treatment of pigmentation, acne scars, wrinkles, benign pigmented lesions and tattoos -- including difficult-to-treat blue and green inks -- with minimal downtime. Treatments are typically 15 to 20 minutes and are suitable for a wide range of skin types and tones.The PicoWayResolve and PicoWayResolve Fusion handpieces offer fractional, split-beam treatments that create microscopic treatment zones beneath the skin's surface, stimulating the skin's natural healing response and promoting collagen remodeling over time. This approach delivers gradual, natural-looking improvement without disrupting the outer skin layer.Alongside PicoWay, Elena Aesthetics & Wellness introduces the Glacē™ treatment, a customizable multi-step facial treatment that combines hydrodermabrasion, customized serum infusion, gentle massage techniques, LED phototherapy and a soothing biocellulose mask to cleanse, hydrate and refresh the skin. The Glacē™ treatment is fully customizable for all skin types and tones, including sensitive and mature skin, and requires no downtime. According to manufacturer clinical evaluations, 100 percent of participants reported cleaner skin after one treatment, while 92 percent reported improved hydration and 91 percent noted improved overall skin health."Our goal is to bring advanced aesthetic technology to Great Neck while providing the personalized care of a boutique practice," said Lena Guo, Nurse Practitioner/Owner, Elena Aesthetics & Wellness. "Every treatment begins with an individualized consultation so clients receive recommendations that are appropriate for their skin type, concerns and goals."Both treatments are now available at Elena Aesthetics & Wellness. Appointments begin with a one-on-one consultation to assess individual skin concerns and goals. To schedule a consultation or learn more, visit elenamedicalspa.com or call (516) 631-5780.About Elena Aesthetics & WellnessElena Aesthetics & Wellness is a boutique medical spa located in Great Neck, New York, offering advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments for clients throughout Nassau County and Long Island. Services include PicoWaylaser treatments, Glacē™ treatment, CO2 laser, Morpheus8, IPL photofacial, Ultherapy Prime, plasma skin resurfacing, LED phototherapy, laser hair removal, injectables, signature facials, skin regeneration treatments and wellness services. All treatments are administered by licensed medical professionals. Elena Aesthetics & Wellness is located at 23 Bond St., Suite 3, Great Neck, NY 11021. For more information, visit elenamedicalspa.com.

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