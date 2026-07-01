State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet July 15 in Raleigh and via Teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet in person in Raleigh and via teleconference (Webex) on Wednesday, July 15, from 9 a.m. - 4:35 p.m. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.

AGENDA

WHAT: Meeting of the State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHEN: Wednesday, July 15, 2026, 9 a.m. – 4:35 p.m.

WHERE: In person, in Raleigh and Via Teleconference (Webex):

In Person in Raleigh:

Green Square

Training Room 1210

217 West Jones Street

Raleigh NC 27603

Online, via Webex:

https://www.deq.nc.gov/news/events/state-water-infrastructure-authority-meeting-july-15-2026

Password: NCDWI

By Phone: 415.655.0003

Access Code: 2438 527 1955

To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting, register here by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2026.

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.