Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Lexington County; Two People Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 1, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a raccoon found near Weed and N. Lake drives in Columbia, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. Two people were exposed and have been referred to their healthcare providers.

The raccoon was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing June 29, 2026, and was confirmed to have rabies June 30, 2026. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this raccoon or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Columbia office at (803) 896-4680 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DPH. “It is very important for you to seek medical attention if you have been exposed to a wild, stray, or domestic animal. The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite, scratch, broken skin, and the mucous membranes of your eyes, nose, or mouth. Immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. “Contact your local Public Health office for further guidance.”

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This raccoon is the fifth animal in Lexington County to test positive for rabies in 2026. There have been 54 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 136 positive cases a year. In 2025, three of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Lexington County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

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