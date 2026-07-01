July 01, 2026

Sheriff's Office

Contact: Lt. Andrea Peabody

Phone: 608-284-6155

Email: peabody@danesheriff.com

Town of Deerfield Fatal Crash

July 1, 2026 - At 9:44 pm on June 30, 2026, Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, along with Cottage Grove PD, Shorewood Hills PD, Wisconsin State Patrol, Deer Grove EMS and Deerfield Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash at USH 12 and CTH W in the Town of Deerfield.

Initial investigation showed one vehicle crossed the center line and hit the other head-on. Each vehicle had a single occupant and one driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver was transported to a local hospital.

The road was closed for four hours for the investigation to be completed.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notifications.