Town of Deerfield fatal crash
July 01, 2026
Sheriff's Office
Contact: Lt. Andrea Peabody
Phone: 608-284-6155
Email: peabody@danesheriff.com
Town of Deerfield Fatal Crash
July 1, 2026 - At 9:44 pm on June 30, 2026, Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, along with Cottage Grove PD, Shorewood Hills PD, Wisconsin State Patrol, Deer Grove EMS and Deerfield Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash at USH 12 and CTH W in the Town of Deerfield.
Initial investigation showed one vehicle crossed the center line and hit the other head-on. Each vehicle had a single occupant and one driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver was transported to a local hospital.
The road was closed for four hours for the investigation to be completed.
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notifications.
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