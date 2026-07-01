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Town of Deerfield fatal crash

July 01, 2026
Sheriff's Office

 

Contact:          Lt. Andrea Peabody

Phone:             608-284-6155

Email:              peabody@danesheriff.com

 

 

Town of Deerfield Fatal Crash

 

July 1, 2026 - At 9:44 pm on June 30, 2026, Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, along with Cottage Grove PD, Shorewood Hills PD, Wisconsin State Patrol, Deer Grove EMS and Deerfield Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash at USH 12 and CTH W in the Town of Deerfield.

 

Initial investigation showed one vehicle crossed the center line and hit the other head-on.  Each vehicle had a single occupant and one driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.  The other driver was transported to a local hospital.

 

The road was closed for four hours for the investigation to be completed. 

 

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notifications.

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Town of Deerfield fatal crash

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