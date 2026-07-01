APPEALS COURT UPHOLDS CONVICTION OF CHARLIE ADELSON

Updated July 1, 2026, 12:39 p.m. ET

The 1st District Court of Appeal has affirmed the conviction of Charlie Adelson in the 2014 murder-for-hire of Dan Markel, rejecting his argument that he didn’t get a fair trial because of pretrial publicity.

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