Mayor Brett Smiley Announces Return of Local Management for Providence Public Schools

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Smiley Administration, City Council, Providence Public School District and School Board mark a new chapter for Providence Schools, Students, Educators and Families

Mayor Brett P. Smiley today announced the return of Providence Public Schools to local management, calling the transition a major step forward for the city, students, families and educators.

“Today, we turn hope into results for Providence students, families and educators,” said Mayor Brett P. Smiley. “Since taking office, my administration has been focused on laying the groundwork for this moment and building the conditions needed for a successful transition to a stronger, more accountable school system for our city and children. Local management means local responsibility, and Providence is ready to meet the expectations with urgency, transparency and a deep commitment to our students.”

The return to local management represents years of work, collaboration and advocacy by students, families, educators, school leaders, community partners, Providence Public School District (PPSD), the School Board, Providence City Council, and the City of Providence to strengthen accountability, improve coordination and build the foundation for a stronger school system.

While today marks the first official day of local management for Providence Public Schools, students, families and educators should not expect significant day-to-day changes when school begins. In the weeks leading up to the first day of school, the City and partners will continue working closely with district leadership, educators, families and state partners to fully transition into local management.

“The Council is proud to play our role today in welcoming our schools back to local control and is committed to working effectively with Mayor Smiley, the Providence School Board, and PPSD for the success of every student and every school,” said Council President Rachel Miller (Ward 13). “Over the last few months, and thanks to Councilor Davidson’s leadership, we have worked collaboratively across stakeholders to draft a new ordinance streamlining school procurement – marking a new era of solution-oriented problem-solving that meets the needs of students, teachers, and school communities while maintaining budget accountability for the Providence taxpayer. Together, we committed to city leadership that works together to put students first.”

Since taking office, Mayor Smiley’s Administration has prioritized investments in our kids that strengthen Providence Public Schools and create learning environments where our students and educators can excel. To date, Providence has completed six learning facilities, seven projects are in progress, and by 2030, every Providence student will be able to learn in a new or like-new building. This work is part of a broader commitment to public education reflected in the City’s budget, where total support for Providence Public Schools is now more than $18 million higher than it was in 2023.

“As the District returns to local control, I am excited to work towards continued growth on behalf of our students, families, teachers, school leaders, district staff, and community partners. Providence Public Schools shines when provided opportunities, support, and stability,” explained Providence Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez. “I am grateful to the Rhode Island Department of Education for all they have done to lead our transformation. We have made great strides by building new schools, aligning curriculum, focusing on academics, strengthening systems, increasing family engagement, and building leadership capacity. Now we must sustain and continue this important work by making sure that Providence students remain our nucleus as we look towards the future.”

Since taking office, Mayor Smiley’s Administration has worked closely with community members and local partners to prepare for this transition, strengthen collaboration between the City and school district and ensure Providence is ready to take on the responsibility of local management, publishing the City’s readiness report. Additionally, the City and State have invested $500 million in school facilities to ensure that all students are learning in environments that inspire them.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Providence Public Schools and for our city,” said Providence School Board President Ty’Relle Stephens. “The return to local control is a testament to what can be accomplished through vision, perseverance, and a shared commitment to our children. Now, together, we have the opportunity and the responsibility to build a school system where every student is seen, supported, and inspired to reach their fullest potential. The best days for Providence Public Schools are not behind us. They are still ahead of us, and together, we will write that story.”

The Smiley Administration and City remains committed to supporting Providence Schools, the priorities of Providence families and empowering educators so every student is given the opportunity to succeed and thrive.

The City has published a website which details our plan of action for returning Providence Public Schools to local management and can be found here.