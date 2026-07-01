Mayor Smiley Invites Providence to Celebrate Independence Day 2026

Free live music and fireworks at City’s Independence Day Celebration in India Point Park Sunday, July 5 beginning at 7 PM

PROVIDENCE, RI – Mayor Brett P. Smiley and the City of Providence Department of Art, Culture and Tourism today announced the return of the City’s annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Display on Sunday, July 5, 2026 beginning at 7 PM at India Point Park.

This year’s celebration holds special significance as communities across the nation mark the 250th anniversary of American independence. Following the conclusion of the Cape Verdean Independence Day Festival at India Point Park earlier in the day, residents and visitors are invited to gather on Providence’s waterfront for an evening of live entertainment, food vendors, family-friendly activities and a fireworks display over Providence Harbor.

“Providence is proud to celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary with an evening that brings together neighbors, families and visitors on one of our city’s most beautiful waterfronts,” said Mayor Brett P. Smiley. “The Independence Day Celebration is a longstanding Providence tradition, and this year it follows another important tradition, the Cape Verdean Independence Day Festival, highlighting the cultures and communities that continue to shape our city. We invite everyone to join us as we honor our shared history and look ahead to the future.”

The Cape Verdean Independence Day Festival, one of the nation’s longest-running celebrations of Cape Verdean culture, will take place earlier in the day at India Point Park, creating a full day of community celebration along Providence’s historic shoreline.

Singers from RI Cape Verdean Heritage will perform the National Anthems of the United States and Cape Verde at the beginning of the event, followed by a short speaking program and entertainment by DJ Lefty.

The City is partnering with Cox Communications as the presenting sponsor of this year’s Independence Day Celebration, helping bring this annual tradition to residents and visitors from across the region. The free celebration will begin in the evening at India Point Park and feature live performances, local food vendors and activities for all ages before concluding with a fireworks display over the waterfront beginning at 8:30 pm.

“Cox is proud to sponsor the City of Providence’s Independence Day Celebration,” said Stephanie L. Federico, Vice President of Government and Public Affairs at Cox Communications. “We look forward to joining our Rhode Island customers, employees, and neighbors in honoring this cherished tradition along the waterfront, highlighted by spectacular fireworks. Our participation reflects our deep commitment to strengthening the communities we serve.”

The City’s Independence Day Celebration is free and open to the public. Residents are encouraged to utilize public transportation, rideshare services, walking and cycling whenever possible due to anticipated attendance and limited parking availability near India Point Park.

“India Point Park has long served as a gathering place for Providence residents and visitors to celebrate the traditions, cultures and milestones that define our city,” said Joe Wilson Jr., Director of the Department of Art, Culture and Tourism. “This year’s event will be a fitting tribute to the 250th anniversary of American independence while showcasing the vibrant community spirit that makes Providence special.”

Road Closures and Parking Restrictions:

India Street will be closed beginning at 7:00 am from the Newport Ferry Landing to the I-195 off-ramp, and the Gano Street (Exit 1A) off-ramp from I-195 East will be closed from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm.

No parking will be permitted on portions of India Street, George M. Cohan Boulevard, Hope Street and Gano Street throughout the day. Additional traffic delays are expected before and after the fireworks.

Safety guidelines for attendees:

Earplugs will be available at the Arts, Culture and Tourism tent

Spectators are asked to be aware of their surroundings. If you see a suspicious person, object or vehicle in the park, please report the sighting to nearby law enforcement personnel.

Do not store or leave any personal items, backpacks, or packages unattended in the park.

Bags may be subject to random search.

No fireworks of any kind are allowed in the park.

No open flames of any kind are allowed in the park.

Per the regulations of the Providence Parks Commission, skateboards and open flames/grilling will be prohibited in the park.

Expect delays when leaving after the fireworks.

The public is strongly encouraged to access the park by the India Point Park Walking Bridge located at East and Wickenden Streets.