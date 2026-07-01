NYSGC Provides Update Regarding Statewide Racetrack Fire Safety R...

Following the devastating June 16, 2026 barn fire at Saratoga Casino Hotel that claimed the lives of 17 horses, the New York State Gaming Commission today provided an update on the work undertaken thus far by a panel consisting of Commissioners Marty Mack (Chair), Peter Moschetti and Jerry Skurnik under the direction of Commission Chair Brian O’Dwyer.

The panel is reviewing the circumstances of the fire and all fire prevention and suppression infrastructure at horse barns at the 11 racetracks located in New York State, including facility readiness and emergency protocols.

"While all New York tracks currently operate in compliance with local municipal building and fire codes, the catastrophic events of last week prove that standard compliance is simply not enough to protect our equine athletes," said Panel Chair Marty Mack. "We have a moral imperative to safeguard these animals. There is no excuse to delay inexpensive, immediate steps while permanent, long-term regulatory changes are considered."

Immediate Interim Fire Detection & Prevention Mandate

Immediately after the fire, Commission staff conducted an informal survey and determined that, while in compliance with local building and fire codes, many barns are without functioning smoke, fire, and heat alarms.

On June 19, 2026, the Commission advised all tracks to “ensure that smoke, fire and heat detectors and fire extinguishers are installed in each barn that does not yet have such equipment – as soon as possible.”

On June 23, 2026, the Commission followed up with a letter demanding that all tracks install functioning smoke, fire, and heat alarms in all barns immediately, and ensure appropriate staffing to sense, find and react to triggered alarms. Executive Director Robert Williams wrote: “…there is a moral imperative to address what appears to be a substantive deficiency: the lack of installed and functioning detection devices that give horses a chance should disaster strike.“

Track operators were asked to promptly respond whether their barns have or are being fit with functioning smoke, fire, and heat alarms. Initial responses indicate significant industry mobilization, though critical gaps remain.

Belmont Park, Saratoga Race Course, Tioga Downs, and Vernon Downs have active, functional hardwired and/or automated heat and smoke detection networks directly linked to central security and/or local emergency services.

Finger Lakes Racetrack is in the process of installing eight smoke and heat detectors in each barn, totaling 84 alarms.

Monticello Raceway is installing additional smoke detectors and fire extinguishers to each barn, totaling six detectors and four extinguishers per barn.

Saratoga Casino Hotel is installing 12 alarms in each barn, totaling 350.

Buffalo Raceway indicated difficulty installing 120 planned detectors before its meet concludes later in July. Therefore, the Commission Panel is reviewing human-patrol mandates for this interim period.

Yonkers Raceway at Empire City Casino’s barns are constructed with noncombustible materials and are equipped with manual alarms linked to central security and local fire services. All active barns are equipped with operating fire extinguishers. Within the next week, management expects to have installed smoke and fire alarms in multiple sections of each active barn. The track is also researching heat detection systems for installation in each barn.

Batavia Downs officials’ response did not readily address immediate smoke, fire and heat alarm detection device installation plans, but instead detailed barriers to large-scale infrastructure changes. The Commission immediately followed up seeking the missing information, directing Batavia to implement stop-gap human monitoring protocols, and stipulating that long-term upgrade costs do not excuse a lack of short-term safety measures.

New York State Racetrack Barn Fire Safety Infrastructure Survey

To establish a transparent, permanent inventory of active fire protocols, the Review Panel has issued a comprehensive New York State Racetrack Barn Fire Safety Infrastructure Survey to all 11 Thoroughbred and harness facilities. Racetrack operators must provide the following information to the Commission by July 7, 2026:

The exact dates of their most recent local fire marshal or municipal code inspections.

A comprehensive addendum itemizing any and all structural variances or grandfathered exemptions currently utilized for every barn capable of housing horses overnight.

A declaration of the specific building codes that were in effect at the exact time of each barn's construction or major renovation.

Granular operational data regarding structural age, construction materials (historic wood frame vs. modern cinderblock), hardwired central dispatch connectivity, winter sprinkler frameworks, proximity to water lines/hydrants, and the frequency of mandatory fire drills.

Code Compliance Review

The Commission Panel is reviewing applicable building and fire codes to uncover hidden vulnerabilities. The Commission is specifically requiring track operators to identify where they are relying on "grandfathered" status, historical building code exemptions, or approved variances to maintain their technical legal compliance despite lacking modern safety features.

The Commission Panel will provide further updates as the review progresses.

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