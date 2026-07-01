VEDA Ends 4th Quarter Strong with $11.6 Million in Investments

7/1/2026 - Montpelier, Vt. – Thirty-five projects in twelve counties receive funding.

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Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Economic Development Authority finished the fiscal year with a strong performance in the Fourth Quarter (April 1 through June 30) supplying Vermont businesses and agricultural operations with $11,639,299 in financing. Projects include equipment purchases and upgrades, solar projects, renovations, new construction, and ownership transitions.

“VEDA is proud to help these projects get across the finish line,” says CEO Joan Goldstein. “We are standing by to finance businesses small and large so they can achieve their economic[JG1] goals and contribute to the health of Vermont’s economy.”

Thirty-five projects in 35 towns will benefit from this funding. Here is a look at some of VEDA’s Fourth Quarter investments:

Center & Wales in Rutland – $2,820,000 from the Vermont Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund to remove contaminants where the Berwick Hotel once stood. Once clean, developers intend to erect a multi-purpose building that will include a hotel, apartments, and restaurants. (The State of Vermont approves Vermont Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund projects and VEDA administers the loans.)

– $2,820,000 from the Vermont Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund to remove contaminants where the Berwick Hotel once stood. Once clean, developers intend to erect a multi-purpose building that will include a hotel, apartments, and restaurants. (The State of Vermont approves Vermont Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund projects and VEDA administers the loans.) Positive Pie in Woodstock – $800,000 to purchase a mixed-use building that will accommodate the restaurant and other tenants.

– $800,000 to purchase a mixed-use building that will accommodate the restaurant and other tenants. Riverside Reflections in Cambridge – $765,477 to build seven cabins.

– $765,477 to build seven cabins. Snow Mountain Market in West Dover – $760,000 to buy equipment and renovate two buildings.

– $760,000 to buy equipment and renovate two buildings. Mike Hammer and Sons in Whitingham – $564,470 for logging equipment.

– $564,470 for logging equipment. Governor’s Inn in Ludlow – $500,000 for new owners to purchase historic Bed & Breakfast.

– $500,000 for new owners to purchase historic Bed & Breakfast. Playful Shady Maples in Fairfield – $500,000 to purchase land.

– $500,000 to purchase land. Vermont Toy Storage in North Ferrisburgh – $462,400 to construct a new building.

– $462,400 to construct a new building. Barbarian in Stowe – $460,000 to open a new restaurant.

– $460,000 to open a new restaurant. Hunter Excavating in South Londonderry – $411,000 for new equipment.

– $411,000 for new equipment. Iroquois Acres in Bridport – $350,000 for working capital.

– $350,000 for working capital. Thurston Forestry in Brandon – $315,000 to purchase low-impact logging equipment.

– $315,000 to purchase low-impact logging equipment. Wells Country Store in Wells – $208,000 to purchase the existing store and its mixed-use building.

– $208,000 to purchase the existing store and its mixed-use building. Farr Farms in Richmond – $195,000 to build a hen house and a farmstand.

– $195,000 to build a hen house and a farmstand. Castleton Pet Supply in Castleton – $190,000 for new owners to purchase the pet store and building.

– $190,000 for new owners to purchase the pet store and building. Canonica Landworks in Chelsea – $150,000 for operating expenses.

– $150,000 for operating expenses. Goulet Farm in South Hero – $148,000 for operating expenses.

– $148,000 for operating expenses. Chandler Pond Farm in Wheelock – $112,000 to purchase land.

– $112,000 to purchase land. Pretty Paws Grooming Boutique in Milton – $120,000 to purchase property to relocate business and expand operations.

– $120,000 to purchase property to relocate business and expand operations. Compagna’s Dairy in Whiting – $93,000 for new equipment.

– $93,000 for new equipment. Lodge at Great Falls in Lyndonville – $80,752 to install rooftop solar.

– $80,752 to install rooftop solar. Queen City Dry Goods in Williston – $75,000 to expand production.

– $75,000 to expand production. Franklin Farm in Guilford – $70,000 for a new milking parlor.

– $70,000 for a new milking parlor. Savage Gardens in North Hero – $60,000 for farm operating expenses.

– $60,000 for farm operating expenses. Boss Property Management in Waterbury – $58,000 for new equipment.

– $58,000 for new equipment. Hillsboro Sugarworks in Bristol – $52,000 for new equipment.

– $52,000 for new equipment. Robb Family Farm in West Brattleboro – $35,000 to add new taps and increase maple syrup production.

– $35,000 to add new taps and increase maple syrup production. Leaping Bear Farm in Reading – $30,000 for operating expenses.

– $30,000 for operating expenses. Shat Acres in Plainfield – $30,000 to install rooftop solar and battery storage.

– $30,000 to install rooftop solar and battery storage. Valley Dream Farm in Cambridge – $17,700 for new equipment.

VEDA is looking forward to sharing its activity for the entire 2026 Fiscal Year by releasing its Annual Report at the end of October. In that report, readers will learn about businesses that used VEDA financing to achieve their economic goals.

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