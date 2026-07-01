Help Keep Jacksonville’s Beaches Beautiful on July 5
Join the City of Jacksonville, Keep Jacksonville Beautiful, and the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol for the annual July 5 Beaches Cleanup.
Each year, volunteers come together the morning after Independence Day to remove litter and debris from Jacksonville's beaches, helping protect wildlife and preserve one of the city's greatest natural resources. Last year, 130 volunteers contributed 260 hours of service and collected 2,800 pounds of debris.
No advance registration is required. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult. Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear and sun protection and bring their own drinking water. The cleanup will only be canceled in the event of inclement weather.
Volunteer Check-In Locations
- Atlantic Boulevard at the ocean (Atlantic Beach)
- Beach Boulevard at the ocean (Jacksonville Beach)
- Seagate Avenue at the ocean (Jacksonville Beach)
Litter collection bags and gloves will be provided at each location.
Event Details
Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026
Time: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Locations: Atlantic Beach and Jacksonville Beach shoreline access points
For more information, contact Keep Jacksonville Beautiful at (904) 255-8276.
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