Deneen White Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Relentless” Book Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Deneen White

NEWTON , PA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Relentless" co-authored by Deneen White, alongside Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 25th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



Central to the success of "Relentless" is Deneen White’s chapter, "Building Bridges Through Storms.” Deneen shares a heartfelt message about the power of empathy, resilience, and truly seeing the people around us. Through personal experiences in business, caregiving, and leadership, she reveals how compassion and understanding can transform relationships, inspire growth, and help others overcome fear and self-doubt. Her message encourages readers to become “bridge builders” — people who help others move from struggle to strength by leading with humanity and purpose.



Relentless earned impressive recognition on Amazon, achieving Best Seller status across multiple business categories while also appearing on several of Amazon's New Release lists. Among its many accomplishments, the book climbed as high as #3 on Amazon's New Release list in Marketing, underscoring its strong debut and enthusiastic response from readers. The book's early success reflects the powerful impact of its inspiring stories of resilience, determination, and perseverance from Lisa Nichols and the other contributing authors.



Meet Deneen White:

Deneen White is a transformational mentor, writer, and visionary leader whose mission is to help people step boldly into the life they were created for. As President of Talent Services for VIP Ignite and Editor-in-Chief of The Miami News, she has become a go-to guide for individuals ready to stop shrinking, silence the noise of self-doubt, and rise into their purpose with clarity and strength.

What sets Deneen apart is her ability to see people not as they are, but as they can be. Where others notice potential, she recognizes destiny. She believes in the brilliance within every person long before they see it themselves, and she has built a career helping thousands unlock gifts they once hid, ignored, or underestimated. Her signature blend of grounded truth, unwavering belief, and faith-driven direction has made her one of the most trusted voices in personal growth, performance, and creative leadership.

Deneen’s own journey is a testament to renewal. She understands what it feels like to lose your voice—and what it takes to reclaim it. She learned early that the fiercest battles are often internal, waged in the quiet corners of the mind. That understanding fuels her work today. She teaches that real transformation is not accidental; it is intentional. It is spiritual. And it begins when you decide to release the story that limits you and step into the one that liberates you.

In every room she enters, Deneen brings a presence that is both calming and catalytic. People often say that one conversation with her can shift the direction of their life. She has a rare ability to help people see themselves clearly, shed the fears that keep them small, and take courageous, aligned steps toward a future they once believed was out of reach. Working with Deneen is not passive—it is an invitation to rise.

As a writer, Deneen speaks directly to the heart. Her work challenges readers to examine the beliefs that hold them back, embrace the identities that empower them, and step with conviction into the life they are meant to lead. She writes for the person who knows they are meant for more and is finally ready to claim it.



To order your copy of “Relentless” please visit HERE.

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