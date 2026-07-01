Lane closures scheduled on US-50 in Sedalia for drainage repairs, July 6-31

PETTIS COUNTY – Crews will be conducting various lane closures on U.S. Route 50 in Sedalia beginning on Monday, July 6 for drainage structure repairs. Crews will begin by reducing 50 Hwy westbound to one lane at the Katy Trail. Once that work is complete, crews will reduce 50 Hwy eastbound to one lane at the Katy Trail and reduce 50 Hwy westbound to one lane at Grand Ave. The project is scheduled to be completed by July 31. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

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