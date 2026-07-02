SPONSORS OF THE FUTURE LAUNCHES INCLUSIVE ENTERPRISE LAUNCHPAD FOR YOUTH

Inclusive Enterprise Launchpad for Youth - 2026

SoF partners with local and global entrepreneurs to equip youth of all abilities with essential skills, and Camp JORI for inclusive team building opportunities

With the launch of the Inclusive Enterprise Launchpad, we give youth of all abilities the tools they need to be creative, resilient, and ready for their next chapter.” — Aditi Maheshwari, Head of Sponsorship at SoF

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sponsors of the Future (SoF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, launches the SoF Inclusive Enterprise Launchpad for local youth and families this summer. Building on past success, the three-day program starting on August 10th partners with Camp JORI, offering an inclusive, high-impact learning experience focused on SoF’s core mission: Education, Advocacy, and Inclusion. Connecting diverse stakeholders, SoF forms ecosystems supporting the neurodivergent community alongside others. Campers gain access to innovations and entrepreneurs at CIC (Cambridge Innovation Center) in Providence, RI , participate in interactive programs, present businesses and ideas, and learn key skills led by SoF’s founding sponsor, BDMT Global , while enjoying various summer activities. Company representatives, entrepreneurs, and organizational leaders who are interested in supporting the youth, participating in the workshops on August 11th, or joining during the showcase on August 12th can reserve their spot here (limited space available): http://sponsorsofthefuture.org/launchpad-2026 “Our mission is to bridge the gap between education and real-world opportunity,” said Aditi Maheshwari, Head of Sponsorship at SoF. “With the launch of the Inclusive Enterprise Launchpad, we give youth of all abilities the tools they need to be creative, resilient, and ready for their next chapter.” The Launchpad brings vision to life through practical, hands-on activities–teaching critical skills such as Problem Solving, Team Building, Financial Literacy, Marketing, Branding, Sales, Networking, and Customer Service. Innovators and entrepreneurs provide product donations and share their professional journeys to inspire the next generation.“Contributions to SoF help strengthen our ecosystem, keeping this life-changing experience accessible to all and ensuring every young innovator has resources to thrive,” said Maheshwari. This year’s program features an impressive lineup: local, national, and global business leaders and innovators in various categories with a strong mission to support inclusivity. Maheshwari added, “It is a great opportunity for the community to get involved. Participants and companies can donate, sponsor, speak, or volunteer.”Throughout the camp, workshops highlight DIY products and programs that inspire creativity in art and design. Gumha, a specialized artisan company blending traditional with contemporary aesthetics, teaches youth and community to create business opportunities, and NailPOP, a portable nail art printer instantly prints custom-patterned stickers using a smartphone app.From food to manufacturing and healthcare to consumer industries, guest speakers include PopUp Bagels, a viral brand that expanded as a backyard kitchen in Connecticut to a national franchise valued at $300 million, and Bayberry Garden, demonstrating a masterclass in modern hospitality entrepreneurship in Providence's Innovation District. “These entrepreneurs share personal startup journeys and provide mentorship, offering campers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to turn a vision into a successful business,” said Maheshwari.Goldman Sachs, a leading global financial institution helping entrepreneurs grow businesses, create jobs, and expand economically, will provide their free small business growth program to the youth and small business owners in attendance through the 10,000 Small Businesses Rhode Island chapter. Additional expert speakers include an IP lawyer from Feeney Law Group sharing how to protect new business ideas and a workforce development leader from Polaris MEP, focused on strengthening Rhode Island’s manufacturing sector.Many companies have also participated via a variety of donations. With a focus on health and wellness, Inertia, a FemTech innovation founded by four female scientists from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, provided wellness boxes, while Puripot, an award-winning Korean tech company with modern, stylish filterless air sanitizing solutions, shared portable air purifiers, and Bionet provided Curofit home cholesterol and glucose testing devices, available for demo purposes. Some of the continuous supporters like BankNewport, Dave’s Marketplace, D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches, Healthtrax, Orange Biomed, and Twisted Pizza among others help create an impact in the community such as by teaching healthy habits, creating innovative solutions for the worldwide diabetes epidemic, and supporting SoF over the years through scholarships for kids, educational programs, and other ways.This year, the SoF program combines inclusive activities at Camp JORI and CIC Providence, culminating on the third day with a “Launch Day Showcase,” where students present their business ideas, products, and career projects to families, mentors, and community partners. Interested parties who would like to learn about the impact, support the youth program, or register for the Inclusive Enterprise Launchpad by emailing janice@sponsorsofthefuture.org to inquire about additional details. http://sponsorsofthefuture.org/inclusive-camp-2026 About Sponsors of the Future (SoF)Sponsors of the Future (SoF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization incorporated in Rhode Island, is dedicated to facilitating strong connections between local communities and businesses to create a more significant impact in neurodivergent communities. SoF creates community programs for ALL with the mission to connect the different stakeholders to form ecosystems that support the neurodivergent community and others, through education, advocacy, and inclusion. With Mayo Clinic Laboratories as the first sponsor, SoF works with healthcare innovators to advance their missions and improve patient outcomes together.SoF empowers youth of varying abilities by providing hands-on learning opportunities and the tools and resources needed to jumpstart their transition to high school and development into adulthood. Building upon the success of the 2023-2025 Life Skills Boot Camp and Career & Skills Camps, SoF continues to equip youth with essential skill-building opportunities. https://sponsorsofthefuture.org About Camp JORICamp JORI is Rhode Island’s premier co-ed overnight and day camp (Grades K-10), located on 75 acres on Worden's Pond in Wakefield, RI. Since 1937, it has offered a blend of sports, arts, and water activities grounded in the philosophy of "TACEO" (Taking Care of Each Other). The camp offers sports, arts, and waterfront activities. https://campjori.com Sponsors and supporters of the SoF Inclusive Enterprise Launchpad include:

Sponsors of the Future - 2025 Summer - All-Inclusive Career & Entrepreneurship Camp - Neurodiversity

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