Concierge Auctions Announces Success of June 2026 London Global Sale

Bidding culminated live at The Connaught in Mayfair as global buyers competed for curated, marquee properties across two continents

The performance of this sale speaks to the enduring strength of the global luxury real estate market and the unwavering appetite for truly rare, one-of-one properties” — Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Concierge Auctions, the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, is pleased to announce the success of its June 2026 London Global Sale. Bidding culminated live at The Connaught in Mayfair for a curated selection of marquee properties spanning North America and Europe, including top markets across Palm Beach, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Côte d'Azur, France, and more.

As one of Concierge Auctions' most anticipated events of the year, the sale attracted robust participation and competitive bidding from an international audience of qualified buyers. Livestreamed to the world via conciergeauctions.com, the sale saw over US$190M in aggregate bids placed.

With 38 in attendance, 77 property connoisseurs competed in person, on the telephone via a team of specialists, and online from North America, Asia, and Europe—including 18 US states, as well as France, Monaco, Norway, Serbia, Singapore, Spain, and Switzerland. The auctions were conducted by Concierge Auctions’ Head Auctioneer Meaghan Steele.

"The performance of this sale speaks to the enduring strength of the global luxury real estate market and the unwavering appetite for truly rare, one-of-one properties," said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "When we unite serious, qualified buyers around these once-in-a-generation offerings, we consistently witness the kind of competitive energy that produces exceptional outcomes. We look forward to carrying that momentum into our November London Global Sale."

The firm's June 2026 London Global Sale presented an exceptional range of luxury real estate, from architecturally significant estates to storied private enclaves to premier waterfront holdings in some of the world's most coveted destinations, including:

16921 Jetton Road, Lake Norman, North Carolina

Built by Patrick Joseph Distinctive Homes on a private Lake Norman cove, this Nantucket-inspired estate spans four levels with expansive indoor and outdoor living areas, including a 10-seat home theater, wine cellar, saltwater pool, and covered deep-water dock with boat lift, with a separate guest suite above the garage completing the offering. 16921 Jetton Road achieved a sale price of US$6.496M in cooperation with Charlie Zylstra and Nancy Zylstra of Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties.

N25 at Breakers Row, Palm Beach, Florida

Set within The Breakers' 140-acre oceanfront property, N25 at Breakers Row is one of just 48 residences on 500 feet of private beach, offering ocean and golf course views from covered balconies, a deeded private cabana, pool access, and the full complement of five-star Breakers resort services. N25 at Breakers Row achieved a sale price of US$6.048M in cooperation with Margit Brandt of Premier Estate Properties, Inc.

48W999 Hinckley Road, Chicago Area, Illinois

Big Rock Creek winds through 138 private acres of Big Rock Estate, anchored by an all-stone and brick estate with a collector garage spanning 7,082 square feet with 16-foot ceilings and room for 60 or more vehicles, a separate guest house, a 101-foot indoor range, and a dedicated safe room. Big Rock Creek achieved a sale price of US$2.688M in cooperation with Michael LaFido of LPT Realty.

721 Three Point Road, Near Huntsville, Alabama

Set on a private slough along Wilson Lake, the estate commands 6.84 gated acres on the Tennessee River, featuring two boathouses with fueling capability, multiple covered balconies, four fireplaces, and proximity to the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail and world-class bass fishing. 721 Three Point Road achieved a sale price of US$2.576M in cooperation with Amanda Howard and Amanda Power of Amanda Howard Sotheby's International Realty.

1528 Chemin De Castellaras Domaine, Côte d'Azur, France

Within one of the Côte d'Azur's most coveted gated enclave, the estate offers refined living across three levels with panoramic Provençal hill views and a glimpse of the sea, complete with an infinity pool, cinema and games rooms, and access to the Castellaras le Vieux estate's tennis courts and pools. 1528 Chemin De Castellaras Domaine achieved a sale price of €1.51M in cooperation with Quentin Mac Pherson of Côte d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty.

2121 Land Mark Lane, Kerrville, Texas

Perched high above the Texas Hill Country, the 12.2 private acres estates commands within the exclusive gated Horizon subdivision, with refined living across two levels featuring a wine cellar with humidor, resort-style pool, and a primary suite of exceptional luxury. 2121 Land Mark Lane achieved a sale price of US$1.792M in cooperation with Lisa McGehee and Laura Fore of Fore Premier Properties LLC.

7378 East Lower Wash Pass, North Scottsdale, Arizona

A timeless estate within Whisper Rock—North Scottsdale's most exclusive guard-gated community—the property features soaring beamed ceilings, a spa-inspired primary suite, resort pool, and private casita, all behind 24-hour guarded gates with full lifestyle amenities included. 7378 East Lower Wash Pass achieved a sale price of US$2.52M in cooperation with Wendy Ortiz of Real Broker LLC.

The Knight Residence, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

A singular work of architecture conceived in 1902 by Horace Trumbauer, the property stands as the finest urban residential design of the celebrated Philadelphia architect's career—a five-story Beaux-Arts landmark retaining its original limestone façade, elliptical Carrara marble staircase, Louis XV salons, and Samuel Yellin ironwork, one block from Rittenhouse Square. The Knight Residence achieved a sale price of US$1.752M in cooperation with Melanie Stecura and Linda Knox of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty.

39029 North Alister McKenzie Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona

There is a particular stillness that settles over the Sonoran Desert at dusk, and on this ridgeline in guard-gated Carefree Ranch Homestead, you are directly in its path. Fifteen gated acres hold a Southwest masterpiece designed by architect Chuck Johnson and built by master builder Phil Smith: hand-plastered walls, latilla and viga ceilings, Rocky Mountain quartz stone floors, and masonry fireplaces that feel both deeply considered and completely at ease. 39029 North Alister McKenzie Drive achieved a sale price of US$5.835M in cooperation with Frank Aazami and Mimi Khaleghi of Private Client Group | Compass.

The firm’s third and final sale in London this year is now open for property submissions through 30 September, with bidding culminating live in November over two days at separate venues: Sotheby’s London and The Connaught. Visit conciergeauctions.com to inquire or submit a property for consideration and view all upcoming sales.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



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