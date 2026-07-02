Crypto Voters Mobilize Ahead of 2026 as California Expands Grassroots Civic Engagement

Joyce Chow, Eric Spivak, Ms. NFTy and Friend at Bitcoin Conference Cali Crypto Bear Speaks to Congress Ms. NFTy with Panelists and Stanford Students

California Stand With Crypto Chapter President Carrie 'Ms. NFTy' leads one of America's largest grassroots crypto communities in education and civic engagement.

2026 is about mobilizing informed voters. We want people to understand the issues, know where policymakers stand, and confidently participate in the democratic process.” — Carrie “Ms. NFTy” Lyn, President, Stand With Crypto California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Congress continues considering legislation that will shape the future of digital assets in the United States, communities across the country are becoming increasingly engaged in conversations about innovation, consumer protection, and how emerging technologies will impact future generations. With the 2026 midterm elections approaching, crypto voters are emerging as one of the nation's most organized and engaged technology communities.Representing more than 3.7 million advocates worldwide and 2.9 million across the United States, Stand With Crypto has grown into America's leading grassroots crypto advocacy organization, mobilizing one of the nation's largest communities of digital asset advocates to educate voters, engage with policymakers, and participate in the democratic process ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.For Carrie "Ms. NFTy" Lyn, President of the California Stand With Crypto Chapter, that momentum represents something much bigger than cryptocurrency.For more than two decades, Lyn has dedicated her career to preparing young people for industries that did not yet exist. Beginning with youth education programs in 2004 and later founding LearnVille , an education technology platform focused on future-ready skills, she has consistently worked at the intersection of education, innovation, and opportunity.Today, that mission extends into civic engagement.As President of the California Stand With Crypto Chapter, Lyn has helped build one of the organization's most active state chapters, bringing together entrepreneurs, developers, educators, students, investors, policymakers, and community leaders to better understand blockchain technology while encouraging informed participation in the public policy conversations shaping America's digital future."Technology is evolving faster than ever," Lyn said. "The people who will live with today's policy decisions the longest deserve the opportunity to help shape them. Education creates confidence, and confident people become engaged citizens."Throughout the past year, the California chapter has expanded its community through educational workshops, policy discussions, roundtables connecting policymakers with local community members, blockchain conferences, strategic partnerships, and grassroots events designed to make emerging technology more approachable while encouraging informed civic participation. The chapter has also partnered with Web3 communities throughout California to create meaningful opportunities for education, collaboration, and dialogue around digital asset policy.Education Through InnovationRecognizing that many people find blockchain intimidating, Lyn created the California Crypto Bear, an original educational character inspired by California's iconic state animal.Through short videos, social media, community events, and approachable storytelling, the California Crypto Bear transforms complex blockchain and digital asset concepts into simple, bite-sized lessons that encourage curiosity, confidence, and informed participation. The character has become a recognizable educational voice for the California chapter while helping make emerging technology more accessible to audiences of all ages."The best education meets people where they are," Lyn said. "If we can make complicated topics approachable, more people feel comfortable asking questions, learning, and participating."Preparing Tomorrow's LeadersFor Lyn, supporting Stand With Crypto's University Chapter Program is a natural extension of more than 20 years spent educating young people.What surprised her was not students' interest in blockchain. It was the questions they were asking."They wanted to know how policymakers were protecting their generation, what responsible innovation looked like, and how today's decisions would shape their future," Lyn said. "That's when I realized something important. Their generation will live with these policies far longer than mine ever will. They deserve a seat at the table, and they deserve mentors willing to share experience while also learning from the perspective only they can bring."In 2026, members of Stand With Crypto's inaugural University Chapters traveled to Washington, D.C., for an introductory leadership experience designed to prepare them for future congressional fly-ins. Students participated in advocacy workshops, learned how legislation moves through Congress, met with movement leaders, and explored historic landmarks to better understand how civic engagement and public service intersect before returning to their campuses prepared for future engagement with lawmakers.Building a Culture of ParticipationGrassroots advocacy has become a defining part of the movement's growth.Throughout 2025, Stand With Crypto advocates from across the nation traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet directly with members of Congress in support of the GENIUS Act, helping educate lawmakers about the importance of establishing clear digital asset legislation. Those fly-ins demonstrated how informed grassroots communities can play an important role in shaping conversations around emerging technology and public policy.Beyond California, Lyn collaborates with Stand With Crypto chapter presidents and Web3 community leaders across the country to strengthen partnerships, share successful community engagement strategies, and support educational programming that connects local blockchain communities with civic participation.As the 2026 midterm elections approach, Stand With Crypto chapters nationwide are preparing educational forums, National Voter Registration Day activations, community workshops, CLARITY Act awareness campaigns, voter registration verification events, opportunities for advocates to contact their elected officials, university programming, and election watch parties designed to educate, engage, and mobilize communities around the issues shaping America's digital future."2025 was about building relationships and growing our communities," Lyn said. "2026 is about mobilizing informed voters. We want people to understand the issues, know where policymakers stand, and confidently participate in the democratic process. The future of innovation should not be shaped only by those in government or industry. It should also be shaped by the communities who will live with those decisions every day."Individuals interested in joining Stand With Crypto, attending upcoming events, exploring partnership opportunities, or learning more about digital asset policy can visit the Stand With Crypto website to connect with their local chapter and learn about events taking place across the country.About Carrie "Ms. NFTy" LynCarrie "Ms. NFTy" Lyn is President of the California Stand With Crypto Chapter, founder of LearnVille, and a veteran business strategist, blockchain educator, and global speaker. For more than 20 years, she has worked at the intersection of education, emerging technology, and social impact, helping prepare communities for the future through innovation, public-private partnerships, and civic engagement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.