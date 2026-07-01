New York State Parks Announces Completion of Watkins Glen State Park’s Sentry Bridge

Fourth of July Visitors will be Among the First to Cross the New Span

Restores Visitor Capacity and Access to the Popular Gorge Trail

The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation today announced the completion and opening of the new Sentry Bridge at Watkins Glen State Park, restoring full access to the renowned Gorge and Southern Rim Trails. Opening just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, the bridge reconnects visitors to the park’s iconic waterfalls, overlooks and trail network while providing a durable, long-term investment in one of New York’s most visited parks.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “We are thrilled to welcome visitors back to the full Watkins Glen State Park experience with the opening of the new Sentry Bridge ahead of Independence Day weekend. This project restores access to one of the most breathtaking gorge trails in the country while ensuring this critical infrastructure will serve park visitors for generations to come. This milestone would not have been possible without the dedication and expertise of our staff and design and construction teams who worked tirelessly to complete the project ahead of one the busiest weekends of the year.”

A significant upgrade, the new Sentry Bridge, designed by a team led by the New York-based studios of schlaich bergermann partner (sbp) and Snøhetta, is less vulnerable to erosion than the previous bridge, provides improved sightlines for visitors, and features a modern deck surface designed to reduce congestion and improve pedestrian flow. With construction now complete, visitors can once again experience all 19 waterfalls and the park’s treasured features, including the spray of Cavern Cascade and the historic 120-step Couch’s Staircase which connects to trails leading to the South Pavilion and swimming pool.

Utilizing $7.5 million in New York State Parks capital funding, the new Sentry Bridge is constructed of lightweight and durable stainless steel designed to with withstand the challenging gorge environment for more than a century. Weighing approximately 100 tons less than the previous structure, the new bridge removes significant pressure from the surrounding rock formations. Additionally, the new span features a unique half-arch design, allowing the primary foundation point to be anchored on the much stronger northern wall of the Watkins Glen Gorge. This design calls back to the historic 1908 stone arch and utilizes recovered stone from the original structure for portions of the kneewalls on the approach to the new bridge.

Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce President Nigar Hale said, “It is a thrill to celebrate the opening of the Sentry Bridge during the week of America 250 in Watkins Glen. The Sentry Bridge connects visitors to the world-renowned Gorge Trail, the signature experience that has made Watkins Glen State Park one of New York's most beloved destinations. We applaud the dedication and vision of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation in completing this important project. It strengthens the visitor experience, enhances public safety, and preserves access to the breathtaking beauty of Watkins Glen State Park for generations to come.”

Finger Lakes Regional Commission Chair Sharon Miller said, “Watkins Glen State Park is a place where cherished memories are made – not only by those who have visited for generations, but by families and friends creating new traditions every day. The completion of this remarkable new bridge ensures that future generations will continue to experience the beauty, adventure, and accessibility of this extraordinary park. Visitors travel from across New York, the United States, and around the world to experience what truly feels like America’s backyard here in the Finger Lakes. This investment preserves both the park’s rich legacy and its promise to inspire unforgettable memories for decades to come.”

The restored trail access supports Governor Hochul’s ‘Get Offline, Get Outside’ initiative which encourages New Yorkers to take explore state parks, trails, campgrounds, pools and historic sites while promoting a healthy lifestyle for individuals and families.

Opening just days before July 4th, visitors to Watkins Glen State Park will be among the first to experience the new Sentry Bridge as New York commemorates the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution. New York is leading the nation’s semiquincentennial commemoration through a series of events, educational programs, and historic sites experiences. Information on commemorative events statewide can be found on the I Love New York “Path Through History” website, found here. The New York State Park system includes many parks and historic sites associated with the Revolution. More information can be found here.

Governor Hochul’s FY27 Executive Budget includes significant investments in New York’s park system and outdoor recreation infrastructure. The enacted budget provides $340 million in capital funding for Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP), including $200 million through NY Works to improve and expand parks and recreation facilities statewide. The budget also includes a record $450 million Environmental Protection Fund, which supports conservation, stewardship, and environmental enhancement throughout New York. These investments will help preserve public lands, improve visitor experiences and expand recreational opportunities.

Watkins Glen State Park is the most visited park in the Finger Lakes Region, welcoming approximately 1.3 million annual visitors. Over the course of two miles, Glen Creek descends nearly 400 feet through a dramatic gorge featuring 19 waterfalls, stone staircases, bridges and scenic overlooks. The park also offers campgrounds and cabins, playgrounds, picnic facilities and a guarded swimming pool.

About New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 86 million visitors annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518.474.0456. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, the OPRHP Blog or via the OPRHP Newsroom.