MyVisits Launches EVV Software to Protect Care Agencies from Audits and Ensure Compliance

Next-gen compliance software empowers executives to conquer compliance nightmares and eliminate revenue leaks

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyVisits today announced a major, compliance-driven expansion of its operations platform, fundamentally transforming how modern healthcare agencies handle field logistics. Engineered to address rigid federal guidelines, the system delivers a seamless electronic visit verification software framework that stops billing leaks, completely eliminates tedious manual paperwork, and dramatically minimizes catastrophic audit risks for growing healthcare providers.

Under the strict mandates of the 21st Century Cures Act, Medicaid-funded organizations face immense operational pressure to verify visits accurately or risk losing vital funding. Historically, agency owners have been forced to choose between overly complicated, expensive legacy platforms or chaotic paper tracking. MyVisits solves this dilemma by offering an out-of-the-box, cloud-based home care compliance software that requires absolutely zero technical background or server management to deploy.

"Home care executives are carrying the weight of massive administrative stress, constantly worrying about compliance and accurate hour tracking," said Joseph Catan, founder and CEO. "We built MyVisits to deliver total peace of mind. By establishing an undeniable, automated system for electronic visit verification software, we protect agency revenue and give the entire executive team absolute confidence that their organization is fully shielded from penalty clawbacks."

The newly optimized platform leverages intuitive design to elevate field coordination, combining several high-impact features into a single home care compliance software hub:

Fraud-Proof Verification: Merges precise, on-site QR code scanning with real-time geo-location mapping to mathematically validate all care delivery.

Automated Reimbursement: Replaces error-prone odometer logs with automated mileage tracking to eliminate overhead inflation.

Executive Dashboards: Supplies instant, live reporting data so clinical managers can rectify unverified or missed shifts long before payroll deadlines.

Built specifically to scale alongside expanding agencies without financial strain, MyVisits offers an incredibly affordable pricing model. The entry tier starts at just $45 per month per user. Initial subscription for one administrator and two field providers cost only $89. Additional user seats are priced at a low $45 per month. This disruptive structure allows growing teams to achieve gold-standard electronic visit verification software without sacrificing their operational margins.

Looking ahead to its strategic rollout starting July 1, 2026, MyVisits will focus heavily on deploying hyper-localized compliance assets. The company plans to target mid-size agencies within specific regional sectors—such as the North Carolina coastal and Wilmington markets—before expanding the specialized home care compliance software suite across all 50 states.

To review compliance features, calculate your operational ROI, or schedule an instant platform walkthrough, visit https://myvisits.net/.

About MyVisits

MyVisits is an innovative provider of cloud-based operations management tools built by providers, for providers. By centralizing automated tracking, live scheduling, and secure electronic visit verification software into one seamless platform, MyVisits empowers healthcare administrators to eliminate fraud risks, secure their revenue, and focus entirely on delivering exceptional patient care.

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