Gov. Cox names Katherine Potter commissioner of the Utah Department of Cultural & Community Engagement

SALT LAKE CITY (July 1, 2026) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has named Katherine Potter to serve as commissioner of the Utah Department of Cultural & Community Engagement (CCE), effective July 1, 2026, subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate. Potter has served as the department’s deputy commissioner for the past six years.

“Kat Potter has spent her career helping cultural, civic and nonprofit institutions turn good ideas into strong execution,” said Gov. Cox. “She knows CCE’s work, she knows the partners who make it possible, and she has the leadership this department needs as Utah tells its story during the America250 era. We are grateful for her willingness to step into this role.”

As deputy commissioner, Potter has helped lead nine divisions within CCE, including the Utah Division of Arts & Museums, Utah STEM Action Center, Utah State Library Division, Utah Historical Society, Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs, Utah Division of Indian Affairs, Pete Suazo Utah Athletic Commission, Utah State Historic Preservation Office and UServeUtah. Her work has included strategic planning, performance metrics, budget and resource management, legislative coordination and leadership support across the department.

“Utah’s culture, history, service and civic life belong to all of us,” said Potter. “I’m honored to continue serving CCE and grateful to work alongside division leaders, staff and partners who care deeply about the people and places that make Utah home.”

Potter has more than 25 years of experience in management and consulting roles with cultural, nonprofit, education and government organizations. Before joining CCE, she worked as a nonprofit management consultant and served as associate director of admission at Rowland Hall.

She also played a key role in the development, fundraising, marketing and opening of the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater in 2016. Earlier in her career, Potter held leadership and management roles with arts organizations in New York City and Chicago.

Potter has served on the Salt Lake City Arts Council Board and the University of Utah College of Fine Arts Advisory Board. She holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a bachelor’s degree from Duke University. She lives in Salt Lake City with her husband, Colin, and their two sons.

A headshot of Katherine Potter can be found here.