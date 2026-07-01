Utah launches Division of Housing and Community Development to accelerate homebuilding

New division within GOED will coordinate statewide housing programs and support Utah’s starter home goals

SALT LAKE CITY (July 1, 2026) — The State of Utah today officially launched the Division of Housing and Community Development within the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED), consolidating existing and new housing programs and initiatives under a single division to better align housing policy, economic development and state investments.

Created by House Bill 68 during the 2026 legislative session, the new division will be led by Steve Waldrip, who will continue serving as senior advisor for housing strategy to Gov. Spencer Cox while assuming the additional responsibilities of state housing coordinator.

Housing is one of the most pressing challenges facing Utah, affecting economic competitiveness, workforce recruitment, and families’ ability to live in the communities they call home. The new division is intended to strengthen coordination among state agencies, local governments, and private-sector partners as Utah works to expand housing opportunities statewide.

“Housing is foundational to opportunity. If young families, teachers, first responders and the people who keep our economy running can’t afford to live in the communities they serve, our long-term prosperity is at risk,” said Governor Spencer Cox. “This new division will help us better align state resources, local partnerships and private-sector innovation so we can build more homes, strengthen our neighborhoods and keep the Utah dream within reach for the next generation.”

As state housing coordinator, Waldrip will oversee Utah’s statewide housing strategy, coordinate housing-related programs and investments, and help ensure state housing initiatives align with broader economic and community development goals in alignment with the Utah Elevated economic development plan.

“Housing and economic opportunity are inseparable,” Waldrip said. “By bringing housing policy, programs, and investments together under one roof, we can better support communities across Utah as they address local housing needs and advance the governor’s ambitious goals, including the governor’s goal of facilitating the construction of 35,000 starter homes for Utah families.”

The division will administer several major housing programs and funds, including the Olene Walker Housing Loan Fund and the Economic Revitalization and Investment Fund. It will also support local communities through housing planning, technical assistance, and reporting on moderate-income housing.

The new division will also play a central role in implementing recent housing initiatives approved by the Legislature, including the $100 million State Housing Infrastructure Partnership Fund and Board, designed to help local communities finance critical infrastructure needed to support housing development.

“Utah’s continued economic success depends on our ability to ensure housing opportunities keep pace with our momentum,” said Jefferson Moss, commissioner of GOED. “Aligning housing and community development efforts within GOED will strengthen coordination across state government and help communities make strategic investments that support both economic prosperity and long-term quality of life.”

The creation of the division reflects Gov. Cox’s broader efforts to ensure that Utahns and their families have the opportunity to live, work, and succeed in the state for generations to come.