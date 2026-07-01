Collin County Honors Judges’ Military Service Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, we are reminded that the freedoms we enjoy today were not granted lightly and are sustained through the dedication, sacrifice, and service of generations of Americans. This milestone offers an opportunity to recognize and honor the members of Collin County's judiciary who have also served in the United States Armed Forces. Their service, both past and present, reflects a deep and lasting commitment to our country and community.

We are sincerely grateful to these judges for their service to our nation and to Collin County.

366th District Court - Judge Tom Nowak

Tom Nowak joined the United States Air Force Reserve in 2012 and continues to serve as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) Officer. Since becoming Judge of Texas' 366th District Court in 2019, he has balanced his judicial responsibilities with his military service. During his military career, Major Nowak has served as an Assistant and Deputy Staff Judge Advocate at several duty stations, most recently with the 301st Fighter Wing in Fort Worth, and deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, in 2024.

Throughout his service, Major Nowak has received numerous military awards and decorations, including three Meritorious Service Medals, the Air and Space Commendation Medal, the Air and Space Achievement Medal, the Meritorious Unit Award, two Air and Space Outstanding Unit Awards, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expedition Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Air and Space Expeditionary Ribbon, three Air and Space Longevity Service Award, two Armed Forces Reserve Medal, and the Air and Space Training Ribbon. He has also been recognized as the 10th Air Force's Outstanding Air Reserve Component Judge Advocate of the Year, 301st Fighter Wing Staff Agencies Field Grade Officer of the Year, and 9th Air Force Wing Staff Agencies Field Grade Officer of the Quarter, as deployed.

In addition to earning a Master of Military Operational Art and Sciences Degree specializing in Joint Warfare, Major Nowak currently serves as a Reserve Instructor of Law at the Air Force Judge Advocate General's School at Maxwell Air Force Base, where he helps train military legal professionals, commanders, and senior Department of War leaders.

296th District Court - Judge John Roach, Jr.

John Roach Jr. served in the United States Marine Corps from 1988 to 1995. He enlisted at age 17 while still a senior in high school and reported to boot camp in San Diego just hours after his high school graduation. During his career in the Marines, Corporal Roach served as a Crash, Fire and Rescue man where he was responsible for training coalition forces on techniques to rescue victims involved in aircraft crashes and fires. Roach participated in five Crash, Fire and Rescue incidents that threatened the lives of those onboard as well as multi-million dollar aircrafts. He attained the rank of Corporal and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal.

County Court at Law 2 - Judge Barnett Walker

Barnett Walker joined the United States Air Force at age 17 and served for 22 years, retiring with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant, a rank Congress limits to the top 3 percent of all enlisted personnel. During his military career, Walker was assigned to several Joint Military Units, including the United States Readiness Command, United States Central Command, and Special Operations Command. He served in the Gulf War and multiple other hostile zones, deploying to 17 different countries. At the time of his retirement, he was among the Air Force's most highly decorated enlisted members, having earned more than 25 military ribbons and medals, many awarded multiple times. He was also recognized as the Air Force Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year.

County Court at Law 4 - Judge David Rippel

David Rippel served in the United States Army before beginning his judicial career, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his military service, he served as both a Battalion Commander and Company Commander and is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, the Global War on Terrorism, and Operation Noble Eagle.

County Court at Law 6 - Judge Jay A. Bender

Jay A. Bender served in the United States Naval Reserve before and during his undergraduate education. During his service, he was assigned to the USS Constellation (CV-64) and later to VF-202 (Superheats), a U.S. Navy fighter squadron.