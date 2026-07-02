New Offerings for Corporate Event Catering Now Available in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

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The Delish Dish expands corporate event catering options across Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky with new lunch menu and full-service event management

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delish Dish has expanded booking for corporate event catering services in Cincinnati, bringing full-service event management and specialized lunch menus to business meetings, client presentations, and professional gatherings throughout the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. Administrative professionals and event planners receive support with venue setup, custom menu design, and professional staffing to streamline coordination for lunch-focused events. Offerings include boxed lunches starting at $18.95, hearty lunch bowls, and scratch soups that address the logistical demands of corporate gatherings while accommodating diverse dietary preferences.

More information is available at https://thedelishdish.com/corporate/

The corporate menu features practical options designed for business settings. Boxed lunches include potato chips, mints, and brown butter chocolate chip cookies, while hearty lunch bowls and scratch soups-such as butternut squash, broccoli cheddar, and white chicken chili-offer flexibility for events requiring more substantial fare. Minimum order requirements are clearly defined: six boxes of the same type for boxed lunches and a 12-lunch minimum for delivery, ensuring efficient service for corporate clients coordinating presentations and meetings.

Staff integrate sustainability practices into operations, with eco-friendly kitchen methods and waste reduction measures applied at events. For corporate clients prioritizing environmental responsibility, this allows them to host gatherings that reflect company values without compromising on service quality. The Delish Dish frames these practices as operational standards rather than optional add-ons, positioning environmental stewardship as a core component of the catering experience.

Chef Mavis Linnemann-Clark, a Kendall College culinary graduate, founded the business with a focus on globally inspired gourmet food. Her background provides the culinary foundation for the menu offerings, ensuring that corporate events benefit from professional training and entrepreneurial vision. This expertise supports the company's ability to deliver customized menus and dining experiences tailored to business environments.

Corporate event planners and administrative professionals in the Cincinnati area can contact The Delish Dish at 859-250-0881 to discuss upcoming events. The company serves the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region, providing accessible catering solutions for business meetings, client events, and professional presentations.

For more details, visit https://thedelishdish.com/request-a-quote/

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