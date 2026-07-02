ShopAppliances Announces Fourth of July Sales Event with Buy More, Save More Savings and Best Appliance Deals of 2026

Customers can shop major seasonal savings, factory-backed promotions, full kitchen package rebates, and Buy More, Save More offers during July 4th Sale.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShopAppliances Announces Fourth of July Sales Event Featuring Buy More, Save More Savings and Some of the Best Appliance Deals of 2026ShopAppliances, a national appliance retailer and e-commerce platform, is proud to announce its Fourth of July Sales Event, bringing customers some of the strongest appliance promotions of the year across leading kitchen, laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing, and full-home appliance categories.This year’s Fourth of July event comes at an important time for customers. With continued pressure on manufacturing, logistics, materials, and marketplace pricing, ShopAppliances is encouraging homeowners, builders, designers, developers, property managers, and trade professionals to take advantage of current promotional opportunities before potential future price increases.“Fourth of July is one of the best times of the year to buy appliances, and this year the factories have stepped up with some of the strongest promotions of 2026,” said Joey Fouerti, Chief Marketing Officer of ShopAppliances. “Customers can find steep discounts, package savings, rebates, and Buy More, Save More offers across many major appliance categories.”As part of the Fourth of July Sales Event, ShopAppliances is featuring its Buy More, Save More promotion on qualifying items, giving customers additional savings when they purchase multiple appliances or larger appliance packages. Current Buy More, Save More tiers include:$100 off qualifying orders of $1,200 or more$200 off qualifying orders of $2,200 or more$300 off qualifying orders of $3,000 or more$550 off qualifying orders of $5,000 or more$1,000 off qualifying orders of $8,500 or moreThe sales event includes a wide range of promotional opportunities, including factory-backed rebates, full kitchen package savings, cooking appliance discounts, refrigeration deals, laundry pair promotions, dishwasher savings, premium appliance offers, limited-time seasonal discounts, and special package pricing for homeowners, builders, and trade customers.ShopAppliances is highlighting full appliance packages and Buy More, Save More opportunities as some of the strongest values during the event. Customers purchasing multiple qualifying appliances may be able to unlock deeper savings by combining seasonal sale pricing, manufacturer rebates, package incentives, and promotional bundle offers.“This is the time for customers who are remodeling, building, replacing outdated appliances, or planning a full kitchen upgrade to lock in savings,” said Fouerti. “The best value is often in complete packages, where customers can combine factory rebates with seasonal discounts and Buy More, Save More offers.”The Fourth of July Sales Event is designed to help customers purchase with confidence while maximizing value. ShopAppliances’ team is available to help customers compare models, review package options, check rebate eligibility, coordinate delivery, and select the right appliances for their home, project, or property.The company emphasized that the event is not only about discounting, but about helping customers make smart buying decisions before pricing conditions change.“With appliance pricing always subject to change, customers should not wait if they are already planning a purchase,” Fouerti continued. “This sale gives customers a chance to secure some of the best deals of the season and potentially avoid future price increases.”ShopAppliances remains committed to supporting customers with product knowledge, brand selection, package planning, logistics support, and service before and after the sale. The company continues to focus on delivering value through trusted brands, strong customer service, and a better appliance buying experience.The ShopAppliances Fourth of July Sales Event is available for a limited time. Customers are encouraged to shop early, compare package savings, and speak with a ShopAppliances representative to confirm current promotions, rebate availability, qualifying items, and delivery options.To visit the Shop Appliances July 4th Savings Event, please go to https://www.shopappliances.com/collection/july-4th-sale About Shop AppliancesShopAppliances is a national appliance retailer and e-commerce platform focused on delivering a better appliance buying experience through product selection, customer support, logistics, delivery coordination, and long-term brand partnerships. The company serves homeowners, builders, designers, developers, trade professionals, and property operators with a focus on value, reliability, service, and execution.For more information or to shop the Fourth of July Sales Event, visit ShopAppliances.com Media Contact:Press RelationsShop Appliances

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