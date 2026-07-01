Make My Cap launches July promotion to celebrate third anniversary and United States’ 250th

Make My Cap marks milestone with Made to Represent campaign celebrating the businesses, teams and organizations that proudly represent their community

Custom hat company marks milestone with limited-time offers celebrating the businesses, teams and organizations that proudly represent their community.

Custom hats have a unique way of creating a sense of identity. We're proud to play a small part in helping people represent what matters to them.” — Glenn Campbell, founder, Make My Cap

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary this July, Cape Girardeau-based Make My Cap is celebrating a milestone of its own.The custom hat company is marking its third anniversary with a month-long campaign, Made to Represent, recognizing the businesses, teams, organizations and communities that have helped shape America while thanking the customers who have supported the company's growth.Throughout July, first-time customers will receive 30% off their first order, while all orders of 24 or more custom hats qualify for 30% off.Founded in 2023 by longtime headwear industry veteran Glenn Campbell , Make My Cap combines decades of experience with a modern approach to ordering custom hats online. Before launching the company, Campbell was the co-founder of Lids/Hat World, where he developed an extensive background in premium headwear, embroidery and customer service.Today, Make My Cap has grown into a nationwide provider of custom hats for small businesses, schools, sports teams, nonprofits, community organizations and events. The company specializes in premium custom embroidered hats with fast turnaround times, online ordering and flexible options, including no minimum order sizes for customers who need only a few pieces.“I've spent much of my career in the headwear business, and one thing I've learned is that people rarely wear a custom hat just because they need a hat,” said Campbell. “They wear it because it represents something they're proud to be part of. Whether it's a small business, a youth team, a nonprofit or a hometown event, every hat tells a story. That's what inspired Make My Cap, and it's still what motivates us every day.”The Made to Represent campaign reflects the idea that a custom hat is more than apparel. It serves as a symbol of pride for the businesses, employees, volunteers and communities that wear it.“Custom hats have a unique way of creating a sense of identity,” Campbell said. “When a crew shows up wearing matching hats, when volunteers wear them at an event or when customers see a local business represented around town, it creates connection. We're proud to play a small part in helping people represent what matters to them.”In addition to serving businesses across the country, Make My Cap continues to invest in the Cape Girardeau community through partnerships with local schools, organizations and events while expanding its selection of premium custom hats available online.The July anniversary promotion runs through July 31, 2026.To learn more, browse hat styles or start designing custom hats, visit makemycap.com About Make My Cap:Make My Cap is an online custom hat decorating platform empowering individuals and businesses to create unique, personalized headwear with ease. The brainchild of long-time headwear industry leader Glenn Campbell, one of the co-founders of Lids, the company prioritizes high-quality materials, exceptional customer service, and a lightning-fast turnaround time, ensuring a seamless and rewarding custom hat experience. Learn more or start creating at makemycap.com.

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