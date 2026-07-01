South Jersey's Iron Bull Roofing Expands Woodstown HQ, Offering Local Homeowners Roof Replacement Promotions for 2026

South Jersey roofing specialist brings fast turnaround times, insurance claim expertise, and transparent pricing to Salem, Gloucester, and Cumberland Counties.

We started Iron Bull Roofing on a simple promise: do the job right, treat our neighbors square, and back it up with a handshake” — Nolan LaRocca

WOODSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WOODSTOWN, N.J. – July 1st, 2026 – Iron Bull Roofing, a residential roofing contractor known for its straightforward pricing and rapid turnaround times, today announced the grand opening of its new regional headquarters at 300 W Ave Unit D in Woodstown, New Jersey. Coinciding with the physical expansion, the company has launched its redesigned digital home, ironbullroofing.net , celebrating its recent selection as one of the top South Jersey Roofers for 2026.Led by South Jersey native Nolan LaRocca, Iron Bull Roofing provides responsive, community-focused service across Salem, Gloucester, and Cumberland counties. The new Woodstown home base positions the company’s crews to provide rapid service, ensuring most full roof replacements are completed in just one to three days."We started Iron Bull Roofing on a simple promise: do the job right, treat our neighbors square, and back it up with a handshake," said Nolan LaRocca, owner of Iron Bull Roofing. "Opening our Woodstown office allows us to better serve our community with zero-hassle estimates and clear communication. We pride ourselves on a 'no high-pressure sales' approach—we are here to help our neighbors, not sell them."To celebrate the expansion, Iron Bull Roofing is currently offering a $2,000 discount on any full roof replacement (deal expires 7/31 - conditions apply). Furthermore, with recent wind storms impacting the area, the company is leveraging its expertise in insurance restoration to assist local homeowners."Many homeowners don't realize their storm damage may be fully covered by insurance," LaRocca added. "We are currently offering free inspections to see if residents qualify for insurance-covered replacements."Iron Bull Roofing specializes in:Full Roof Replacements: Rapid, professional tear-offs and clean installations completed in 1 to 3 days.Storm Damage & Insurance Claims: Expert leak detection, shingle repairs, and dedicated support for homeowners navigating the insurance claims process.New Roof Installation: Custom-built systems engineered to withstand New Jersey's volatile coastal and seasonal weather.The company pairs its technical expertise with customer-centric policies, including military and senior discounts, $0-down financing options, and a commitment to using quality products with industry leaders like GAF.To learn more, explore service coverage, or request a free, no-obligation inspection and estimate, visit the newly launched website at ironbullroofing.net or call (856) 597-9925.About Iron Bull RoofingFounded by local roofer Nolan LaRocca, Iron Bull Roofing provides reliable, high-quality residential roofing services throughout South Jersey. Based in Woodstown, NJ, the fully licensed, bonded, and insured contractor specializes in roof replacements, new installations, and storm damage repairs with an emphasis on speed, fair pricing, and spotless cleanups.

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