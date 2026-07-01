Louisiana Attorney General Murrill Launches Athlete Agent Registration Portal
Today, Attorney General Liz Murrill launched Louisiana’s new
Athlete Agent Registration Portal, an online registration
system, and the first major operational milestone under Senate Bill 389,
the landmark athlete agent reform law passed by the Louisiana
Legislature.
The portal, administered by the
AG’s Public Protection Division, requires all athlete agents seeking to
represent Louisiana athletes (including those focused on name, image, and
likeness (NIL) activities) to complete a registration process that
includes a preliminary application, criminal background
check, and mandatory training developed in partnership with Advance.
SB 389 modernizes Louisiana’s
athlete agent regulatory framework in several significant ways. The law
strengthens existing registration requirements, creates a new regulatory
category specifically for NIL agents, expands the AG’s civil and criminal enforcement
tools, and ensures that agents who fail
to comply forfeit their right to compensation.
"Louisiana’s student athletes
deserve advocates who operate with integrity, transparency, and their best
interests at heart. Senate Bill 389 gives my office the tools to ensure that
those who seek to profit from our athletes are held to rigorous standards of
conduct,” said Attorney General Liz Murrill.
A key requirement of the new law
is mandatory background check and pre-registration education. Every
agent applying for registration must complete the program before an application
can be approved.
The AG’s Public Protection
Division has developed the registration application forms, prescribed the
mandatory training curriculum, and established background check
procedures required under the new law. Agents may begin the registration process immediately at
Universities and high
schools across Louisiana are encouraged to share information about agent
registration requirements and athlete rights under SB 389 with their student
athletes and staff.
For more information about the Athlete Agent Registration Portal, SB 389, and athlete rights under Louisiana law, visit https://www.aglizmurrill.com/Page/AthleteAgents.
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