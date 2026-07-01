Veteran with Multiple Sclerosis finds new motivation at VA Wheelchair Games

Finding inspiration to be your best

Inspired by the events of September 11, Calixtro “Cal” Garcia enlisted in the Army, where he served as a Multiple Launch Rocket System Operations Specialist for three years. Six years after his discharge, he began experiencing double vision, fatigue and loss of balance—symptoms that led to a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS).

Despite the diagnosis, Garcia refused to slow down. VA Healthcare managed his MS care, including a disease-modifying treatment. He continued his education using his VA education benefits and built a career across a range of specialized fields.

In 2020, while working as a technician who routinely climbed 25 feet in the air to inspect equipment, a sudden dizziness and double vision returned. This MS relapse changed his life dramatically.

“From that point, I was in a wheelchair,” he recalled. “I went on leave and haven’t worked since. I was stuck in bed. I couldn’t walk, couldn’t drive, couldn’t do anything.”

He stopped going outside, withdrew from the world around him, and days blurred into a seemingly never-ending cycle of sleeping and eating. Then his VA physical therapist told him about the National Veterans Wheelchair Games, and something shifted for him.

That suggestion opened a door he didn’t know was still available to him. At the 2021 event in San Diego, he watched disabled Veterans surfing, weightlifting, kayaking and riding bikes. He was completely struck by the idea.

“It was amazing—all this stuff I thought I’d never be able to do again was available to me,” he said.

Energized, Garcia threw himself into competitive sports. He’s become a decorated athlete, now competing in numerous national events and earning multiple gold medals. VA has supported his success by providing custom, specialized equipment, including sport-specific wheelchairs for basketball and shot put.

The Wheelchair Games were more than a reminder that Garcia could be active again; they inspired him to restart his life and find a new path—as a Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) Sports Director—ensuring other Veterans have access to the same activities and events that once transformed his own life. As a director, Garcia seeks out and organizes regional activities, such as semiannual deep sea fishing trips, golf outings, shooting range sessions, skydiving and even free scuba certification off Catalina Island.

To any Veteran hesitant to take that first step, Garcia’s advice is direct: “Just get out there and be active. Don’t be stuck at home… I mean, that’s why you joined the military, to push yourself… Don’t stop now.”

Garcia currently plays for the Rams Wheelchair Football team, his local basketball team, and the San Diego Padres-affiliated softball team. This July, he’s heading to Detroit for the 2026 National Veterans Wheelchair Games, where he will compete alongside his team, the Long Beach Wave Runners. Looking ahead, Garcia will soon begin training at San Diego State University in hopes of earning a spot on the U.S. Paralympic Team.

Want to compete?

Veterans can contact the VA’s MS Centers of Excellence by emailing MSCentersofExcellence@va.gov or visiting Multiple Sclerosis Centers of Excellence.