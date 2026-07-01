Alamance County Achieves Highest Property Tax Collection Rate in More Than 25 Years

Written by Alamance County Webmaster on July 1, 2026 . Posted in Announcements, Community, General News, Tax.

Alamance County Government is pleased to announce a record-breaking property tax collection rate of 99.31% for the most recent fiscal year, an increase from 99.21% the previous year. This represents the highest collection rate the County has recorded in more than 25 years, a milestone that reflects both the dedication of County staff and the strong engagement of the community.

This achievement is the result of sustained and dedicated efforts by the Alamance County Tax Office, whose staff worked throughout the year to make the payment process more easily accessible, responded promptly to taxpayer questions, and encouraged timely payments across the county.

“Our high collection rate reflects the commitment of our team and the cooperation of our taxpayers. It demonstrates strong fiscal stewardship and ensures that our County can continue providing essential services effectively and responsibly” said Brad Fowler, Alamance County Tax Administrator.

County leadership extends its appreciation to the residents and businesses of Alamance County for their role in this accomplishment. This would not have been possible without the community’s commitment to paying property taxes on time, which directly supports funding for schools, public safety, infrastructure, and other essential county services.

Residents with questions about their property tax accounts are encouraged to contact the Alamance County Tax Office directly.

Tax Department Hours of Operation

Monday-Friday, 8:00AM-5:00PM

(Except Holidays)

Tax Department Location

124 West Elm Street

Graham, NC 27253

Contact Information

Email: tax.help@alamancecountync.gov

Phone: (336) 228-1312