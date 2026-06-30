Supreme Court Bolsters President Trump’s Push to Eliminate Transgender Insanity

Today, the Supreme Court affirmed President Donald J. Trump’s longstanding commitment to protect women and girls, ruling that states may reserve female athletic competition for biological females.

The Court’s decision is a landmark victory for common sense, biological reality, and for the millions of women and girls who deserve a level playing field. By upholding laws protecting female athletic competition, the Court confirmed that states may preserve the fairness, safety, and equal opportunities that Title IX was enacted to guarantee.

This ruling is the latest affirmation of President Trump’s efforts to restore biological reality throughout the federal government and protect the rights of women and girls. Since returning to office, President Trump has taken a series of decisive actions to advance those goals, including:

Barring men from competing in women’s sports, resulting in athletic organizations such as the NCAA, International Olympic Committee, and World Athletics Council realigning their policies with biological reality.

Cracking down on athletic organizations that refuse to comply with President Trump’s commonsense Executive Order by launching Title IX investigations across the country, including four in the past week alone.

Restoring biological reality as the official policy of the federal government by recognizing that there are only two immutable sexes: male and female.

Restoring biological sex as the sole markers for official federal documents, including passports.

Banning federal funding, sponsorship, and promotion of child gender mutilation, resulting in more than 40 hospitals and health systems across the country stopping or suspending child mutilation programs.

Ordering the Department of Health and Human Services to perform a comprehensive review of best practices for children and adolescents, ultimately confirming the complete absence of scientific evidence supporting child gender mutilation.

Terminating federal support for “gender ideology” and “equity” curricula, forcing states to halt the indoctrination of children with woke ideology or risk losing federal funding.

Cutting billions of dollars in federal funding for the proliferation of radical gender ideology.

Prioritizing military readiness over radical gender ideology by requiring troops to serve according to their biological sex, and barring so-called transgender individuals from military service.

Ending all funding for sex change surgeries at the Department of War and Department of Veterans Affairs.

Eliminating radical gender ideology from U.S. service academies and training programs.

Protecting women’s spaces, including bathrooms, locker rooms, and shelters.

President Trump and his entire Administration will continue safeguarding women’s sports, shielding children from radical gender ideology, and restoring biological truth throughout the federal government, just as he promised on the campaign trail.