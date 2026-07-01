As Self-Storage Cools, Alternative Assets Surge: TSN Masterclass Unlocks High Returns in RV Storage, Flex Space and More

Toy Storage Nation offers Masterclass to accelerate success in RV & boat storage, flex space, truck parking and commercial storage

Nation's foremost authority of fastest-growing sectors offers the only educational event for entry-level and experienced developers, investors and operators

“Industry estimates indicate the market would need more than double today’s purpose-built RV/boat storage inventory simply to keep pace with current ownership and usage trends.” — StorTrack

DENVER, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly released report by a highly respected industry source indicates that self-storage is softening due to oversupply issues. The data validates developer, investor and operator’s concerns over recent months, prompting a need to pivot toward faster-growing alternative storage assets, which are centerstage to the Toy Storage Nation Storage Redefined Masterclass, in Denver, Aug. 14.The TSN Masterclass is the sole educational event in the country dedicated to offering entrepreneurs an accelerated education in RV/boat storage, along with professional guidance in flex space , truck parking and commercial storage solutions.The June 24 report released by Yardi Matrix illustrates that only two cities among the top-30 U.S. metros saw year-over-year rental rate growth. “Supply pressure and weak demand drivers continue to limit year-over-year growth,” states the report. Slowdowns in housing turnovers, homeowner migration and consumer confidence remain constrained---contributing to the dip.A similar report released this year by SpareFoot calculated move-in rental rates declined nearly 11% across the board in 2025, “reflecting the reality of soft demand and operators competing harder for new tenants.” In addition, high-interest rates have put a freeze on homebuilding and make it much harder for developers to fund projects.The tables turn when it comes to RV/boat storage: Consumers continue buying oversized vehicles (or plan to), but finding a secure space to store them can be challenging. “It’s well documented that there’s a shortage of secure storage options. HOA restrictions and local ordinances on RV parking create an unmet demand in many markets across the U.S.,” explains Phil DeGrassia, president of the RV Dealers Association. “Consumer studies have shown that storage shortages can delay or deter purchases, creating a barrier to ownership and overall RV industry growth.”“Industry estimates indicate the market would need more than double today’s purpose-built RV/boat storage inventory simply to keep pace with current ownership and usage trends,” according to a February report from data experts at StorTrack. “Zoning rules, HOAs and neighborhood density increasingly prevent people from storing [RVs and boats] at home. The result is one of the most pronounced and persistent supply gaps in the broader storage industry.”In sum, the data portrays a grim paint-by-numbers picture for self-storage, whereas RV/boat storage data lays out a landscape of rainbows and roses. “The future for RV and boat storage industry couldn’t be brighter,” says Toy Storage Nation Founder Troy Bix, who also founded Inside Self-Storage 35 years ago. “Toy storage, which is the term we use for storing all forms of outdoor rec vehicles, is about to boom, much like self-storage did in the 90s right before it grew into a multibillion-dollar industry.”The TSN Storage Redefined Masterclass in Denver, August 14, welcomes entrepreneurs to discover the world of storage opportunities beyond traditional self-storage, driving them toward the vibrant RV/boat storage market as well as other up-and-coming, promising storage assets.The Masterclass offers a dynamic and interactive learning environment with the No. 1 experts in RV/boat storage, truck parking, flex space and commercial storage, covering all angles needed to generate high profits.Register before July 14 to get the early bird discount and be entered to win two Zach Bryan concert tickets for his “With Heaven on Tour,” at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, immediately following the Masterclass on August 14. Info and registration: https:// toystoragenation.com /denver-august-14th-masterclass/ToyStorageNation.com

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