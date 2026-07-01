Want to work for the BRA? Here’s what you need to know

Hydrologist, welder, engineer, plant operator, project manager – there’s a good chance there’s a wider range of positions than you might guess at the Brazos River Authority. And with offices as far North as Possum Kingdom Lake, and far south as Clute and Richwood, you might find something close to home, or better yet, some place you’d actually want to live. So, how do you come to work for the BRA? Tune in to find out. Some of these benefits might just be the exact sign you’ve been looking for to make your next move.

Unpacking the Brazos River is a podcast by the Brazos River Authority.