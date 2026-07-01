Hydrologist, welder, engineer, plant operator, project manager – there’s a good chance there’s a wider range of positions than you might guess at the Brazos River Authority. And with offices as far North as Possum Kingdom Lake, and far south as Clute and Richwood, you might find something close to home, or better yet, some place you’d actually want to live. So, how do you come to work for the BRA? Tune in to find out. Some of these benefits might just be the exact sign you’ve been looking for to make your next move.
Unpacking the Brazos River is a podcast by the Brazos River Authority.
Host: Charlie L. Shugart, BRA assistant public information officer.
Guests: Crystal Wilde, BRA chief human resources officer, Jennifer Kidd, BRA human resources generalist, and Chantell George, BRA human resources benefits administrator.
Intro music: Clay Sellers, BRA lab analyst.
About us:
The Brazos River Authority was created by the Texas Legislature in 1929 and was the first state agency in the United States created specifically for the purpose of developing and managing the water resources of an entire river basin. Today, the BRA's staff of 284 develop and distribute water supplies, provide water and wastewater treatment, monitor water quality, and pursue water conservation through public education programs. Although the Brazos River Authority is an agency of the State of Texas, it does not levy or collect taxes. Except for occasional governmental grants to help pay the costs of specific projects, the BRA is entirely self-supporting. The BRA maintains and operates its reservoirs and treatment systems using revenues from the customers it serves.
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Want to work for the BRA? Here’s what you need to know
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