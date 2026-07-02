Preventive Pest Control's Southern California Branch Launches a New Website

New Preventive Pest SoCal Website Home Page

Preventive Pest Control's Southern California branch launched a redesigned website, making it easier to access services, locations, and promotions.

This new website better represents Preventive's commitment to providing our customers with the best experience possible. We have a new website, but our excellent service standards remain the same.” — Craig Rees, Operations Manager

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 23 years in business, Preventive Pest Control in Southern California has launched a newly redesigned website , built to provide its loyal customers with a faster, clearer, and more helpful online experience. The new site makes it easier than ever for homeowners and businesses to find up-to-date information about Preventive's services, service areas, and current promotions.Operating from its Anaheim headquarters, Preventive Pest Control serves communities across Orange County , the Inland Empire , and Los Angeles County's Gateway Cities and San Gabriel Valley. Dedicated teams dispatch from Anaheim, Corona, Irvine, Mission Viejo, and Rancho Cucamonga to reach surrounding areas quickly and reliably.The redesigned website highlights Preventive's full range of residential and commercial pest control services, including treatment for ants, spiders, rodents, gophers, and termites. Visitors can quickly learn what each service covers, see which areas the company serves, and review the latest promotions available to new and returning customers.Whether a family is dealing with ants in the kitchen, a business needs ongoing commercial pest control, or a homeowner is concerned about termite or rodent activity, the new site is designed to connect them with the right service quickly. Improved navigation, clearer service pages, and updated service area information all work together to help customers make informed decisions.Customers can explore the new website today for a user-friendly experience and to book pest control services in Southern California.

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