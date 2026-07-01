Fort McCoy leaders join Tomah Tractor Pull's Salute to the Military, strengthen community partnership

Senior leaders from U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy joined thousands of spectators June 26 at the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull in Tomah, Wis., participating in the event's annual Salute to the Military ceremony while reinforcing Fort McCoy's longstanding partnership with the surrounding community.

Representing the installation were Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, garrison commander; Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, garrison senior enlisted advisor; and Cameron Cantlon, deputy to the garrison commander.

Before the Friday evening pulling session at Recreation Park, Baez addressed the crowd, highlighting Fort McCoy's mission and thanking the Tomah community and the many supporters of the U.S. military throughout western Wisconsin.

Her remarks were part of the annual Salute to the Military ceremony, one of the signature traditions of the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull. The ceremony began with a motorcycle parade featuring veterans and patriotic riders, followed by the Presentation of the Colors, recognition of all military service branches, a tribute to prisoners of war and those missing in action, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of "Taps" to honor America's fallen service members.

The Tomah Tractor Pull, first held in 1976, has grown into one of the premier National Tractor Pullers Association events in North America. Today it attracts approximately 60,000 spectators over three days, features five competition sessions on two pulling tracks, and generates an estimated $15 million in economic activity for businesses within a 30-mile radius of Tomah.

For Fort McCoy leadership, participation in the event represents far more than attending a community celebration.

The installation has maintained a strong relationship with Tomah, Monroe County, and neighboring communities for more than a century. As one of the Army's premier Total Force training centers, Fort McCoy depends on strong partnerships with local governments, businesses, schools, veterans organizations, and civic leaders to support its year-round missions.

Those partnerships are reflected through regular community engagement by installation leaders, who participate in local ceremonies, civic events, veterans observances, educational programs, business forums, and other activities designed to strengthen communication between Fort McCoy and the communities that support its mission.

Fort McCoy also remains one of the largest economic drivers in western Wisconsin.

The installation's annual economic impact exceeds $1.6 billion, supporting thousands of military personnel, civilian employees, contractors, and indirect jobs across Wisconsin and neighboring states. The installation hosts nearly 110,000 military members annually for training, mobilization, and support operations while employing a large civilian workforce and investing millions of dollars each year in military construction, installation operations, and contracts with regional businesses.

The Army also continues to invest in Fort McCoy through major military construction projects, modernization efforts, and infrastructure improvements that support the installation's role as a Mobilization Force Generation Installation, Strategic Support Area, and premier Total Force training center.

Events such as the Tomah Tractor Pull demonstrate how military and civilian communities continue to support one another.

While thousands gathered to enjoy world-class truck and tractor pulling competition, the Salute to the Military served as a reminder of the close relationship between Fort McCoy and the communities that have supported Soldiers, service members, military families, veterans, and Department of the Army civilians for generations.

The participation of Baez, Riddle, and Cantlon reflected Fort McCoy's continued commitment to community engagement and strategic partnerships, reinforcing the installation's role not only as a cornerstone of national defense but also as an active and invested member of the western Wisconsin community.

According to organizers, the 2026 Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull featured five competition sessions from June 25-27 with competitors from across the United States and Canada competing in numerous National Tractor Pullers Association classes. In addition to the Salute to the Military, the event also included Fan Appreciation Night, Kidz Klub activities, and the annual Salute to the American Farmer, continuing a tradition that has made the Tomah Tractor Pull one of Wisconsin's premier summer events.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.