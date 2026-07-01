Seaborn Networks Names Sean McNeill CEO as Steve Orlando Departs

Sean McNeill - Seaborn CEO effective July 17, 2026

Seaborn Networks Announces Appointment of Sean McNeill as Chief Executive Officer; Steve Orlando to Depart for New Opportunity

Steve has played a key role in positioning Seaborn for its next phase. We fully support Sean’s appointment as CEO and are confident in his ability to execute our strategy and drive continued growth” — Pete Hayes, Chairman of the Board

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seaborn Networks (“Seaborn”), a leading developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems, today announced that Sean McNeill, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective July 17th. Steve Orlando will step down as CEO to pursue a new professional opportunity.The Board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment following a comprehensive succession planning process, recognizing Sean McNeill’s deep knowledge of the business, strong operational leadership, and track record of driving strategic and financial performance.“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Steve for his leadership and contributions to Seaborn,” said Pete Hayes, Chairman of the Board. “Steve has played a key role in positioning the Seaborn for its next phase. We fully support Sean’s appointment as CEO and are confident in his ability to execute our strategy and drive continued growth.”Sean McNeill has been with the company since 2016 and has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2020 while being instrumental in shaping Seaborn’s strategic direction, and operational execution. During his tenure, he has worked closely with commercial, operational, and technical teams across the organization, contributing to key expansion projects, financial milestones, and overall margin improvement.Seaborn has a strong platform, an exceptional team, and significant opportunities ahead,” said Sean McNeill. “Having been deeply involved in both the strategic and operational aspects of the business, I am excited to build on our momentum, execute on our priorities, and continue delivering best in class solutions for our customers, partners, and stakeholders.”Steve Orlando said: “It has been a privilege to lead Seaborn and work alongside such a talented team. It’s a testament of a focused and aligned leadership team that executes on superior customer service, agility, and industry-leading network performance while building a strong culture of employee empowerment and engagement. I am proud of what we have accomplished together over the last 5-years and confident that Sean is the right leader to guide the Company forward.”The Company’s director of financial planning & analysis, Bradley Colebank has been appointed Chief Financial Officer with the rest of the leadership team (Lin Gentemann Chief Legal Officer and Ryan Burns Chief Operating Officer) remaining in place to execute on the Company’s long-term growth strategy. The Company confirmed that the transition is expected to be seamless, with no changes to its strategic priorities, operational plans, or customer commitments.

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