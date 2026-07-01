Army Col. John Short Assumed Command of DLA Energy Americas

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – Army Col. John Short took command of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Americas from Army Col. Alphonso Simmons Jr. during a change of command ceremony at the Lone Star Flight Museum in Houston on June 26.

The ceremony, steeped in military tradition, symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another.

During the ceremony, the guidon passed from Simmons, relinquishing his duties as commander, to the presiding officer, DLA Energy commander Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, and then to the incoming commander, Short. The passing of the guidon represents trust and respect up and down the chain of command.

Simmons led DLA Energy Americas for two years. During his tenure, the unit supported operations within the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, including Operation Absolute Resolve and Operation Southern Spear homeland defense operations. His command also provided fuel support for the Federal Emergency Management Agency following Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the southeastern U.S. in 2024.

Simmons previously served as the Support Operations Officer for the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, managing sustainment operations across the theater. Following his change of command, Simmons plans to retire.

"DLA is a great organization; they have great leaders and great coworkers. This is my first time working in this type of capacity with so many civilians, and everybody is outstanding and great with the director and his strategic plan," Simmons said. “In Americas, we were able to get roughly close to 100% of all our people to shift their way of thinking to make sure they take advantage of data analytics. It’s great working around a lot of subject matter experts on a day-to-day basis. Here, you have true continuity within the command, which is your civilian workforce."

Short comes to DLA Energy Americas after completing the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania. He previously served as deputy commander for 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade at Fort Stewart, Georgia, and as the plans chief for Republic of Korea and U.S. Combined Forces Command C4 at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Short is joint duty assignment qualified with four years of experience in joint and multi-national environments.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to lead a premier team of professionals where the stakes are this high and where our daily impact ensures the warfighter maintains a positional advantage through evolving challenges," Short said. "This is exactly where I wanted to be."

Bresnihan recognized Simmons for managing fuel support across the Western Hemisphere, where Simmons oversaw 408 Defense Fuel Support Points and the execution of $3.8 billion in bulk petroleum contracts.

"Col. Simmons, for the past two years you have exhibited the highest level of professionalism, operational oversight and unwavering dedication to our nation’s civilian workforce and service members," Bresnihan said. "You leave this command, and the Department of War, stronger and more resilient than you found it."

DLA Energy Americas manages fuel and energy-related efforts for the War Department and federal agencies, and international partners across North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean. The region supports four combatant commands: U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Strategic Command, and U.S. Transportation Command. DLA Energy Americas also collaborates with FEMA and contingency contractors for bulk petroleum support during natural or man-made disasters occurring in the U.S.

"To the formation and the incoming commander: What got us to 2026 will not get us to 2030. The operational environment continues to rapidly evolve, and our past successes are merely the foundation, not the blueprint, for future victory. As the saying goes, ‘If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.’ Maintaining a constant state of high readiness is what allows this unit to rapidly seize spontaneous opportunities and dominate the future battlefield. Stay vigilant, stay prepared and support Col. Short,” Simmons said.