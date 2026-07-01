Fort McCoy representative provides installation update at June 2026 Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce meeting

Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon provided an installation update during the monthly Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce meeting June 10 in Sparta, Wis., continuing the installation’s longstanding commitment to maintaining strong relationships with neighboring communities through the Army Community Relations Program.

Cantlon represented U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy at the meeting, sharing information about current and upcoming activities on the installation, including military training, construction projects, community outreach efforts, and other initiatives supporting Fort McCoy's mission as one of the nation's premier Total Force training centers.

During his presentation, Cantlon highlighted the steady pace of military training taking place throughout the year and discussed Fort McCoy's continued role in preparing active Army, Army Reserve, National Guard, and joint service members for missions around the world.

He also shared updates on installation improvements, major construction projects, recreational opportunities, and community events that bring Soldiers, civilians, and local residents together.

Cantlon emphasized that Fort McCoy's success depends not only on its military mission but also on the strong partnerships it maintains with surrounding communities.

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce has maintained a close relationship with Fort McCoy for decades. Installation leaders regularly attend chamber meetings to provide updates, discuss upcoming training activities, and answer questions from local business owners, civic leaders, elected officials, and community members.

That relationship extends beyond monthly meetings. Fort McCoy personnel routinely participate in community events throughout the Sparta area, including military appreciation activities, veterans’ observances, educational programs, economic development initiatives, and regional celebrations. Likewise, Sparta community leaders and organizations have consistently supported Fort McCoy through collaborative events and partnerships that strengthen the connection between the installation and the surrounding region.

Army community relations is designed to promote mutual understanding, trust, and cooperation between Army installations and the public. Through engagements with local governments, chambers of commerce, schools, businesses, civic organizations, and community groups, Fort McCoy helps ensure open communication while highlighting the installation's readiness mission and its contributions to western Wisconsin.

Fort McCoy remains one of the region’s largest economic engines, supporting military training, mobilization, and strategic operations while generating significant economic benefits for western Wisconsin. The installation annually supports tens of thousands of service members from across the United States and contributes billions of dollars in economic activity through payroll, contracts, construction, and local spending.

Fort McCoy’s relationship with Sparta is especially significant because of the city's historic connection to the installation. The installation is named for Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy, a Sparta native whose leadership helped establish Camp McCoy in 1909. More than a century later, Fort McCoy and the Sparta community continue to build upon that shared history through ongoing partnerships that support military readiness, economic prosperity, and community engagement.

Fort McCoy leaders plan to continue participating in future Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce meetings as part of the installation’s ongoing commitment to strengthening relationships with neighboring communities and keeping the public informed about Fort McCoy's evolving mission.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”