State Police Arrest Wilmington Woman for Drug and DUI Related Charges Following a Crash
Date Posted: Wednesday, July 1st, 2026
The Delaware State Police arrested 28-year-old Ricarda Sandoval of Wilmington, Delaware, on felony drug possession and driving under the influence charges following a crash early Saturday morning in Wilmington.
On June 27, 2026, at approximately 4:20 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Centre Road and Faulkland Road for a report of a collision between two vehicles. Upon arrival, the trooper contacted one of the drivers involved, identified as Ricarda Sandoval, who showed signs of impairment. The trooper administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and took Sandoval into custody without incident. Subsequent search of Sandoval’s purse led to the discovery of approximately 11.5 grams of crack cocaine stored in 20 small plastic bags and approximately 5.64 grams of methamphetamine stored in 8 small plastic bags.
Sandoval was taken to Troop 6, where she was charged with the offenses listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court, and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $20,352 secured bond.
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked
- Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Drug
- Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession
- Inattentive Driving
- Following a Motor Vehicle Too Closely
Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
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