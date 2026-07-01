State Police Arrest New Castle Man on Cocaine Distribution Charges Following Drug Investigation

Date Posted: Wednesday, July 1st, 2026

The Delaware State Police arrested 41-year-old John Dupree II, from New Castle, Delaware, after resisting arrest during a cocaine distribution investigation Monday afternoon in New Castle.

In early June 2026, the Delaware State Police Special Investigations Unit received information indicating that John Dupree II was distributing large quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine throughout New Castle and Kent counties. Through investigative efforts, detectives learned Dupree was planning to sell another large quantity of narcotics on June 29, 2026, at Beaver Brook Plaza in New Castle.

On June 29, at approximately 3:40 p.m., detectives saw Dupree arrive at the shopping center and park his vehicle. Detectives approached the vehicle while ordering Dupree to exit. Dupree refused to comply and repeatedly reached around the vehicle while disobeying troopers’ commands. A short time later, troopers forced their way into the vehicle and Dupree was taken into custody without further incident.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives located approximately 127 grams of suspected powder cocaine. Detectives also determined Dupree had tampered with the suspected cocaine while refusing to exit the vehicle.

Depree was taken to Troop 3 where he was charged on the below listed offenses, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and committed to the Department of Correction on a $51,100 cash bond.

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.