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State Records Committee Meets in July 2026

Wy-State-Archives

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – July 1, 2026 – The Wyoming State Records Committee's next meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 13, 2026, via Google Meet. 

  • Meeting ID:  https://meet.google.com/nzu-jgxh-psw
  • Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling: +1 505-738-3191‬ PIN: ‪918 972 498‬#
  • Note: the meeting will be canceled if there are no items for discussion.

The Wyoming State Records Committee reviews and considers for approval retention schedules of public records. The State Records Committee is the final authority in determining whether state, county, and local government records are retained permanently or disposed of after a designated period. Committee members include representatives from the State Archives, Attorney General’s Office, and the Department of Audit.


The meeting agenda includes retention requests for State and local agencies, and accession and deaccession requests involving a variety of archival materials.


If you require special assistance, please contact the Wyoming State Archives at (307) 777-7826.


Contact: Sara Davis, (307) 777-7826; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

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State Records Committee Meets in July 2026

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