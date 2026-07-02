Nixxy and Tachyon9 Unveil $1 Billion Carbon-Conscious AI Data Campus Designed Around Hydrogen Power, Low-Water Cooling

The $1 billion Nakota Data Campus, designed to deliver up to one gigawatt of AI computing capacity through a large-scale North Dakota development built around firm on-site power, a carbon-neutrality pathway and low-water cooling. The new data campus stands to lead the AI revolution while strengthening energy security, reducing environmental impacts and building the resilient infrastructure needed for the next generation of computing. Shahal Khan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tachyon9.

Nakota Data Campus Positions North Dakota as a New Model for Sustainable, Next-Generation AI Infrastructure

Our goal is not to market around the environmental debate, but to engineer into it.” — Shahal Khan, Chairman, Tachyon9

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIXX) today announced that its proposed strategic combination with Tachyon 9 Corporation is advancing what the Company believes is a differentiated model for next-generation AI infrastructure: the $1 billion Nakota Data Campus, designed to deliver up to one gigawatt of AI computing capacity through a large-scale North Dakota development built around firm on-site power, a carbon-neutrality pathway and low-water cooling.

As demand for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and hyperscale data centers accelerates, new projects are increasingly challenged by three critical concerns: pressure on local power grids, carbon intensity and water consumption. Nixxy and Tachyon 9 believe Nakota has been designed from the ground up to address those challenges rather than work around them.

Rather than simply building another AI compute campus, Nakota is being developed as a power-first, climate-aligned AI infrastructure platform integrating behind-the-meter generation, hydrogen-capable Baker Hughes turbine technology, pre-combustion decarbonization optionality and advanced closed-loop liquid cooling designed to dramatically reduce reliance on continuous freshwater consumption.

The project's energy strategy is expected to incorporate hydrogen-rich fuel blends generated from natural gas resources that would otherwise be flared, converting an underutilized energy source into reliable power for AI computing while creating a practical pathway toward lower-carbon operations over time.

Today's move should qualify the new campus under the U.S. Government's Fourth State Initiative (FSI) under Section 45V, the Clean Hydrogen Qualification as a strategic enabler of U.S. data center and Power Generation Domination.

Located on approximately 620 acres in North Dakota's energy corridor, the campus is expected to benefit from abundant natural gas resources, scalable land, naturally cooler temperatures, existing energy infrastructure and an experienced industrial workforce. The first 120–150 megawatts of computing capacity are targeted to become operational in the second quarter of 2027, subject to financing, regulatory approvals and completion of the proposed transaction, with long-term plans to scale to one gigawatt.

"Nakota is not trying to explain away the AI infrastructure debate, it is being engineered as the answer to it," said Shahal Khan, Chairman of Burkhan World and Chief Executive Officer of Tachyon 9. "Firm on-site power, a pathway toward lower-carbon operations, and dramatically reduced water consumption represent what we believe the next generation of AI infrastructure should look like."

Water has become one of the defining environmental issues facing hyperscale AI development. Instead of relying on traditional evaporative cooling, Nakota is expected to use a closed-loop liquid cooling system that requires only an initial water fill and then continuously recirculates it, significantly reducing long-term freshwater consumption while improving cooling efficiency for next-generation AI workloads.

"Our goal is not to market around the environmental debate, but to engineer into it," Khan added. "By integrating firm on-site power, hydrogen-capable infrastructure, low-water cooling and a practical carbon-neutrality pathway, we believe Nakota represents a smarter, more sustainable model for America's AI future. We believe the United States can lead the AI revolution while strengthening energy security, reducing environmental impacts and building the resilient infrastructure needed for the next generation of computing."

​T​achyon 9 believes projects such as Nakota advance U.S. national security by strengthening domestic AI infrastructure, reducing dependence on constrained electrical grids, utilizing American energy resources and locating critical digital infrastructure in regions with lower environmental and community impacts.

The Nakota Data Campus forms part of the proposed strategic combination between Nixxy and Tachyon 9 announced earlier this month to create a NASDAQ-listed AI infrastructure and energy platform focused on hyperscale computing, power generation, and next-generation digital infrastructure.

About Tachyon 9

Tachyon 9 is a private operating company specializing in energy infrastructure, transmission equipment, and data center assets. The company serves as the primary asset and revenue contributor in the NIXX transaction, contributing approximately $64 million in equipment, land option rights for the Nakota project, and a signed LOI for the entire 1 GW development.

About Nixxy, Inc.

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIXX) is an AI communications and data infrastructure company focused on next-generation digital infrastructure platforms positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence, high-performance compute, energy, and data center infrastructure. Through its evolving strategic platform, the Company is pursuing large-scale opportunities supporting the rapidly growing global demand for AI compute capacity, sovereign AI initiatives, and next-generation energy-backed digital infrastructure.

Nixxy’s strategy includes the development and acquisition of AI data center assets, power infrastructure, communications technologies, and scalable digital infrastructure platforms designed to support the future of enterprise and hyperscale artificial intelligence deployment.

For more information, visit www.nixxy.com.

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