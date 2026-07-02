Ike's Love & Sandwiches Announces LeBayBron Recruitment Package

A reimagined logo featuring LeBron alongside Ike.

Ike’s unveils the LeBayBron Recruitment Package, a standing offer for LeBron James if he brings his talents to the Golden State Warriors.

If LeBron's coming to the Bay, the least we can do is make sure he never has to wonder what's for lunch.” — Ike Shehadeh

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- If LeBron James is considering bringing his talents to the Bay Area, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is officially stepping up with a pitch of its own.Ike Shehadeh, founder of the iconic Bay Area sandwich brand, is extending a standing invitation to LeBron: come to Golden State, and Ike’s will take care of the rest — starting with lunch.Today, Ike announced the LeBayBron Recruitment Package — an official standing offer that will go into effect should LeBron James join the Golden State Warriors.If LeBron makes the move to Golden State, Ike’s will:- Rebrand the location closest to Chase Center as LeBron James Love & Sandwiches, complete with an updated logo featuring LeBron alongside Ike himself- Create an all-new signature LeBron sandwich, crafted exclusively for The King and added to menus for fans across the Bay- Offer free Ike’s for LeBron and his immediate family for life"I've always believed sandwiches bring people together," said Ike Shehadeh. "If LeBron's coming to the Bay, the least we can do is make sure he never has to wonder what's for lunch."The Bay Area and Ike’s already share a history with the Warriors community. The Steph Curry sandwich has become a fan favorite, Draymond Green has stopped by to share a meal with Ike himself, and former Warrior JaVale McGee even has his own signature sandwich at Ike’s.If LeBron joins Golden State, he would complete what Ike sees as the ultimate Warriors sandwich lineup."We can't offer LeBron a max contract," Ike added. "But we can offer him his own sandwich, free Ike's for life and a spot on our logo. That's a pretty good deal."For now, the LeBayBron Recruitment Package stands ready. Whether or not LeBron makes the move, Ike’s is making its position clear: if he comes to the Bay, lunch will be waiting.

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