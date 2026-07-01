Emergency Roadwork on Lower Landing Road at Landing Road in Gloucester Township
(Lindenwold, NJ) – Gloucester Township Municipal Utilities Authority is currently conducting emergency repairs at the intersection of Lower Landing Road at Landing Road in Gloucester Township. This work is expected to cause delays and traffic backups in the area and will impact Route 42 traffic.
Crews expect to be onsite until at least 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, and motorists are advised to avoid the area while this project remains underway.
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