The state’s Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP) rounded out the fiscal year by approving funds to hire, train and upskill over 440 New Mexicans.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 1, 2026

$12 million approved to support more than 440 jobs this quarter

Job training program supported 70 companies, 1,460 workers in FY26

SANTA FE — The state’s Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP) rounded out the fiscal year by approving funds to hire, train and upskill over 440 New Mexicans.

From April through June 2026, the JTIP board approved 31 applications from 27 companies seeking to expand operations and continue hiring and training local workers.

Throughout the fiscal year (July 2025 through June 2026), JTIP supported 70 companies, helping train up to 1,460 workers in full-time positions with an average hourly wage of more than $37.

Of these companies, 20 were in rural communities training 656 workers at an average hourly wage of $28, and 50 were in urban communities, with 804 workers at an average hourly wage of $45.

Companies benefiting this quarter were heavily skewed toward the innovation and technology sector, a large area of growth for New Mexico in the past few years. Twelve of the companies were applying for the program for the first time.

“We’ve seen a strong wave of advanced technology companies in this quarter’s JTIP applications, including many that are discovering the program for the first time,” said Cabinet Secretary Rob Black of Economic Development New Mexico. “Not only do they bring high-wage jobs and on-the-job training, but they’re also igniting a ripple effect — spurring new high-tech programs and advanced degrees at our colleges and universities.”

Administered by Economic Development New Mexico (EDNM), JTIP reimburses companies for a portion of a trainee’s wages for up to six months. The Step Up program, also funded through JTIP, assists in training and upskilling current employees.

The following companies were approved for JTIP funding this quarter:

AerSale Component Solutions, Inc. (dba AerSale Landing Gear Solutions), Rio Rancho, 14 trainees with an average hourly wage of $27 for a total award in April of $149,701. AerSale provides landing gear maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations for commercial aircraft fleets.

Apaluma Inc., Albuquerque, 2 trainees at an average hourly wage of $61 for a total award in May of up to $69,368. Apaluma digitizes and brings visibility to complex datasets across environmental and energy sectors.

Array Technologies Inc., Albuquerque, was awarded $32,375 in Step Up funds in June. Array provides utility-scale solar tracking systems, and their newest expansion is expected to create nearly 100 jobs. This is the company’s first Step Up application.

Bandelier Technologies Inc., Santa Fe, 4 trainees at an average hourly wage of $50 for a total award in April of $112,174. Bandelier Technologies is an advanced technology company founded to commercialize quantum sensing innovations originating from Los Alamos National Laboratory. This is the company’s first JTIP application.

The Boeing Company, Albuquerque, 28 trainees at an average wage of $65 for a total award in May of $1,846,953. Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries.

Carbogenics Ltd., Questa, 3 trainees at an average wage of $34 for a total award in April of $80,284. Carbogenics is a cleantech startup focused on converting difficult-to-recycle organic waste into high-value, climate-positive biochar products. This is the company’s first JTIP application.

Century Sign Builders, Albuquerque, 3 trainees at an average hourly wage of $28 for a total award in June of $45,003. Century Sign Builders is dedicated to the design, fabrication and installation of interior and exterior signage for commercial projects nationwide.

El Encanto Inc. (dba Bueno Foods), Albuquerque, 37 trainees at an average hourly wage of $19 for a total award in June of $301,546. Bueno Foods engages in tortilla production, chile processing, kettle cooking, packaging systems and frozen food production. This is the company’s first JTIP application.

EnviTrace, Santa Fe, 2 trainees at an average hourly wage of $58 for a total award in April of $67,030. EnviTrace applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to complex challenges in environmental, energy and geoscience domains. This is the company’s first JTIP application.

Gridworks Inc., Albuquerque, was awarded up to $26,899 in April Step Up Funds. Gridworks is a solar utility company focused on advancing clean energy infrastructure and grid modernization.

I-Pulse LLC, Albuquerque, 38 trainees at an average hourly wage of $76 for a total award in May of $1,586,626. I-Pulse advances high-pulsed power technology for civilian applications. This is the company’s first JTIP application.

KiloNewton LLC, Albuquerque, was awarded $3,899 in April Step Up funds and $228,835 in June JTIP funds for 7 trainees at an average hourly wage of $41 and 3 interns at an average hourly wage of $25. KiloNewton specializes in technical and engineering analysis as well as custom software design for the renewable energy sector.

Knight Scientific Systems LLC, Albuquerque, 3 trainees at an average hourly wage of $40 and 1 intern at an average hourly wage of $34 for a total award in June of $92,083. Knight Scientific Systems is a defense technology company that specializes in systems engineering and software development services for the United States Department of Defense.

Kragon Space Inc., Albuquerque, 4 trainees at an average hourly wage of $58 for a total award in May of $131,798. Kragon Space develops AI‑powered threat detection systems, EMP‑hardened communication technologies and protected satellite bus designs for government and commercial customers. This is the company’s first JTIP application.

Mantis Space, Albuquerque, 3 trainees at an average hourly wage of $97 for a total award in May of $168,524 and 3 trainees at an average hourly wage of $80 for a total award in June of $137,907. Mantis Space is a space infrastructure and advanced energy company focused on developing the world’s first orbital power grid to deliver energy directly to satellites, space habitats and future lunar operations.

Mesa Quantum Systems Inc., Albuquerque, 2 trainees at an average hourly wage of $29 for a total award in April of $27,696. Mesa Quantum is a quantum technology company specializing in scalable, chip-scale quantum sensing and timing solutions.

New Mexico Manufacturing Extension Partnership (New Mexico MEP), Albuquerque, was approved for $101,500 in April Step Up funds. New Mexico MEP is a statewide nonprofit that provides technical assistance, workforce training and operational improvement services to manufacturers across the state.

Pacific Fusion Corporation, Albuquerque, 58 trainees at an average hourly wage of $62 for a total award in April of $2,412,426. Pacific Fusion delivers low-cost commercial fusion energy to power cities, businesses and homes.

Paseo Pottery, Santa Fe, 2 trainees at an average wage of $23 for a total award in June of $22,908. Paseo Pottery is a working pottery studio, factory and showroom that supports local arts organizations and charitable efforts.

Quantinuum LLC, Albuquerque, 1 trainee, at an average hourly wage of $56 for an amended award of $31,900 in May. Quantinuum develops technologies that enable advances in materials discovery, cybersecurity and next‑generation quantum artificial intelligence.

Setea LLC (dba Arid Woodworking), Albuquerque, 5 trainees at an average hourly wage of $24 for a total award in June of $49,250. Arid Woodworking is a custom woodworking and cabinetry company. This is the company’s first JTIP application.

Speridian Technologies LLC, Albuquerque, 14 trainees at an average hourly wage of $31 for a total award in May of $227,769, amended in June to also include 1 trainee at an hourly wage of $24 with a total June award of $7,699. Speridian Technologies is a global digital modernization and consulting firm. This is the company’s first JTIP application.

STACK Infrastructure, Inc. (STACK), Santa Teresa, 95 trainees at an average hourly wage of $48 for a total award in May of $3,056,745. STACK is a global developer and operator of purpose‑built data centers designed to meet the high‑capacity needs of hyperscale cloud providers and large enterprises. This is the company’s first JTIP application.

Stampede Culinary Partners Inc., Sunland Park, 71 trainees at an average hourly wage of $16 for a total award in May of $385,710. Stampede Culinary Partners is a food‑processing and protein‑solutions company that manufactures ready‑to‑eat and ready‑to‑cook proteins and further‑processed food products.

UbiQD Inc., Los Alamos, 12 trainees at an average hourly wage of $53 for a total award in April of $354,771. UbiQD is an advanced materials company specializing in quantum dot technology.

Urban Wellness Cannabis Supply Co.

Albuquerque, 16 trainees at an average hourly wage of $19 for a total award in June of $71,111.

Taos, 15 trainees at an average hourly wage of $18 for a total award in June of $161,958.

Urban Wellness operates a comprehensive cannabis supply chain that includes cultivation, post-harvest processing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and retail dispensary operations. This is the company’s first JTIP application at each location.

Verdacity, Albuquerque, 2 trainees and 1 intern at an average hourly wage of $27 for a total award in June of $43,417. Verdacity is a sustainability consulting firm specializing in green building certification services that support the design, construction and operation of high-performance buildings that advance human health, environmental stewardship and long-term sustainability goals. This is the company’s first JTIP application.

To learn more about the JTIP program, visit edd.newmexico.og/JTIP.