Richmond District Traffic Alert Update: Cattail Drive at U.S. 58 in Brunswick County closes to through traffic on or about July 2

Update (July 1): The work to close access to Cattail Drive from U.S. 58 has been rescheduled to on or about July 7. See project information below.

RICHMOND – Motorists are advised that access to Route 694 (Cattail Drive) from U.S. 58 will be permanently closed on or about July 2, as part of ongoing improvements to U.S. 58 between Route 46 (Christanna Highway) and Brunswick Square shopping center in Brunswick County. Through traffic from Christanna Highway will no longer be able to access U.S. 58 via Cattail Drive and should use the nearby on ramps from Christanna Highway to U.S. 58.

The next stage of construction will start by July 7, with long-term left lane closures on U.S. 58 between Northview Drive and Christanna Highway to facilitate construction of the new intersection at U.S. 58 and Brunswick Square shopping center.

This project will reconfigure the U.S. 58 and Brunswick Square shopping center intersection to include converting the intersection of U.S. 58 and Brunswick Square to an unsignalized continuous green-t (CGT) with an acceleration lane for U.S. 58 east traffic. The crossover at Cattail Drive will close to improve safety along U.S. 58.

The project aims to enhance safety and traffic flow at the intersection by:

Providing a safer intersection compared to conventional signalized "T" intersections.

Reducing wait times by allowing for continuous movement.

Enhancing traffic flow with a separated left turn lane from the secondary road to U.S. 58.

Increasing safety by decreasing traffic conflict points.

Motorists can contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) if they have questions or to report hazardous road conditions.

Updated traffic information is available on the free mobile app, by checking 511Virginia online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.