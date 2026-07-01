Man Fatally Injured in Tuesday's Single-Vehicle Crash on Old Hickory Boulevard

The man fatally injured in Tuesday night’s single-vehicle crash is identified as James Spiceland, 32, of Old Hickory.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Spiceland was driving his 2011 Mazda M3 northbound on Old Hickory Boulevard when, for an unknown reason, the Mazda left the roadway, continued through a fence in the 4000 block of Old Hickory Boulevard, and struck a tree. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

There was no evidence of impairment at the scene.

