Metro Beer Permit Board Reminds Businesses of Tennessee's New CBD Law Effective January 1, 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metropolitan Beer Permit Board is reminding beer permit holders and businesses that new Tennessee laws regulating hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including certain CBD products, became effective on January 1, 2026.

The new law places the regulation of hemp-derived cannabinoid products under the authority of the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) and establishes new requirements for businesses that manufacture, distribute, or sell these products.

Among the changes, the law includes new licensing requirements, product testing standards, packaging and labeling requirements, age restrictions, and other regulatory provisions governing the sale of hemp-derived cannabinoid products in Tennessee.

Businesses that sell hemp-derived cannabinoid products should review the new state requirements and ensure they are in full compliance with Tennessee law. Failure to comply with applicable state laws and regulations may result in enforcement action by the appropriate regulatory authority.

The Metropolitan Beer Permit Board encourages permit holders to stay informed of changes to state laws that may affect their business operations.

For additional information regarding Tennessee's hemp-derived cannabinoid laws and regulations, please visit the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission website at: https://www.tn.gov/abc or consult with your legal counsel.

For questions regarding Metro Nashville beer permits, please contact the Metropolitan Beer Permit Board at [email protected].

