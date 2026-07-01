Community Invited to Explore Career Options with Metro Nashville Departments
The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County is one of the largest employers in the Nashville region with career opportunities spanning across industries such as healthcare, hospitality, engineering, public safety, and more. Job seekers are invited to attend an upcoming career fair and apply to work for Metro Departments currently hiring for open positions.
The Mayor’s Office, Metro Department of Human Resources and the Metropolitan Action Commission will host a Career Fair on Thursday, July 23 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Nashville Farmer’s Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. All employers are Metro Government departments and Metro-related agencies.
The following agencies will be on site to discuss career opportunities:
Assessor of Property
Circuit Court Clerk’s Office
Department of Emergency Communications
Information Technology Services
Mayor’s Office
Metro Arts
Metro Human Resources
Metro Nashville Airport Authority
Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Public Schools
Metro Public Health Department
Metro Water Services
Metropolitan Action Commission
Music City Center
Nashville General Hospital
Nashville Department of Transportation
Register of Deeds
Waste Services
WeGo
Metro Veterans Services will be present to answer any questions regarding those who served in the military.
The career fair is open to the public. People may also visit Nashville.gov/HR to see a full list of available positions with Metro and submit their application.
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