Community Invited to Explore Career Options with Metro Nashville Departments

The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County is one of the largest employers in the Nashville region with career opportunities spanning across industries such as healthcare, hospitality, engineering, public safety, and more. Job seekers are invited to attend an upcoming career fair and apply to work for Metro Departments currently hiring for open positions.

The Mayor’s Office, Metro Department of Human Resources and the Metropolitan Action Commission will host a Career Fair on Thursday, July 23 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Nashville Farmer’s Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. All employers are Metro Government departments and Metro-related agencies.

The following agencies will be on site to discuss career opportunities:

Assessor of Property

Circuit Court Clerk’s Office

Department of Emergency Communications

Information Technology Services

Mayor’s Office

Metro Arts

Metro Human Resources

Metro Nashville Airport Authority

Metro Nashville Police Department

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Metro Public Health Department

Metro Water Services

Metropolitan Action Commission

Music City Center

Nashville General Hospital

Nashville Department of Transportation

Register of Deeds

Waste Services

WeGo

Metro Veterans Services will be present to answer any questions regarding those who served in the military.

The career fair is open to the public. People may also visit Nashville.gov/HR to see a full list of available positions with Metro and submit their application.

