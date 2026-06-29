From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 06/26/2026

Lower Roof Level - exterior walls being prepared for aluminum composite material installation Ground floor - drywall taping and plastering activities are progressing Courtyard - aluminum composite material installation nearly completed 2nd Floor - insulation is progressing Courtyard - aluminum composite material installation nearly completed Southwest View - Prep work for exterior finishes continues Photo credit: Stryker & Co., Inc. Photo credit: Stryker & Co., Inc.

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