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From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 06/26/2026

Lower Roof Level - exterior walls being prepared for aluminum composite material installationLower Roof Level - exterior walls being prepared for aluminum composite material installation

Ground floor - drywall taping and plastering activities are progressing

Ground floor - drywall taping and plastering activities are progressing

Courtyard - aluminum composite material installation nearly completed

Courtyard - aluminum composite material installation nearly completed

2nd Floor - insulation is progressing

2nd Floor - insulation is progressing

Courtyard - aluminum composite material installation nearly completed

Courtyard - aluminum composite material installation nearly completed

Southwest View - Prep work for exterior finishes continues

Southwest View - Prep work for exterior finishes continues

Photo credit: Stryker & Co., Inc.

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From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 06/26/2026

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