From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 06/26/2026
Lower Roof Level - exterior walls being prepared for aluminum composite material installation
Ground floor - drywall taping and plastering activities are progressing
Courtyard - aluminum composite material installation nearly completed
2nd Floor - insulation is progressing
Courtyard - aluminum composite material installation nearly completed
Southwest View - Prep work for exterior finishes continuesPhoto credit: Stryker & Co., Inc.
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