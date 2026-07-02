New Children’s Poetry Collection 'I Dreamt I Was' Invites Young Readers Into a World of Animal Imagination

Author Glenn Moore blends playful verse with heartfelt family dedication in his picture book celebrating dreams, wonder, and the joy of becoming someone new.

NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A delightful new children’s poetry collection has arrived for families seeking bedtime reading that sparks imagination and laughter. I Dreamt I Was, written by Glenn Moore, takes young readers on a whimsical journey through the animal kingdom, where every poem begins with a simple and magical phrase: “I dreamt I was.”The collection features a series of charming poems, each told from the perspective of a child who dreams of becoming a different creature. From a towering elephant who insists he is “not fat, but rather elegant,” to a crocodile with “the biggest mouth but the cutest smile,” Moore creates a cast of memorable characters that children will want to revisit again and again. Along the way, readers meet a lazy moose, a singing tiny bird, a thumbless baby whale, and a proud polar bear, among others.What sets I Dreamt I Was apart is its gentle wordplay and its singsong rhythm. The opening pages introduce the heart of the book with a clever observation: “The difference between elephant and elegant is only three letters, and a lot of imagination.” That spirit of playful language carries through every poem, making the collection ideal for reading aloud and for early readers building their own love of words.Each poem follows a satisfying structure, opening with the dream and circling back to it at the close. This repetition gives the book a soothing, lullaby quality that parents and children will appreciate during quiet evening moments. Beneath the humor, several poems carry a quiet emotional warmth. The tiny bird that sings as loudly as it can yet still longs to be heard, and the chimpanzee whose endless appetite begins to weigh on him, offer subtle lessons wrapped in gentle rhyme.The book is illustrated with artwork inspired by Katie Reitermeyer, whose contributions bring an additional layer of charm to the pages. The collaboration adds visual life to Moore’s verses and helps young readers connect with each animal character.For Glenn Moore, I Dreamt I Was represents a deeply personal project. The collection carries loving dedications to family members, including a heartfelt note to his daughter Michelle and a closing message of gratitude to Katie for making the poems special. The book began as a gift of love and grew into a work meant to be shared with children everywhere. That sense of family devotion gives the collection a sincerity that readers will feel from the very first page.Moore wrote the poems with a clear goal in mind: to remind children that imagination has the power to transform an ordinary day into an adventure. Through the eyes of his animal characters, he encourages young readers to dream boldly, to embrace what makes them different, and to find joy in simply being themselves. The result is a collection that entertains while it quietly inspires.I Dreamt I Was arrives at a time when families are searching for screen-free moments and meaningful stories to share together. The book offers exactly that, providing a warm and engaging reading experience that bridges generations. Grandparents, parents, and children alike will find something to love within its pages.The collection is suitable for children of preschool and early elementary age, and it works equally well as a bedtime companion or a classroom read-aloud. Its blend of humor, rhythm, and heart positions it as a title that families will return to for years to come.Readers and reviewers interested in learning more about I Dreamt I Was and the work of Glenn Moore are encouraged to reach out for additional information, review copies, and interview opportunities.For more details visit https://authorglennmoore.com/ About the AuthorGlenn Moore is a children’s poet whose work celebrates imagination, family, and the wonder of childhood. I Dreamt I Was reflects his belief that creativity and love belong at the center of every story shared with a child.

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